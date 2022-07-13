Public Notices Week of July 12, 2022

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

AT ROBERTSON COUNTY, SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE

Hillman Kemp Mann

vs

Stephnie Leeson Mann

DOCKET #10193

It appearing from the bill which is sworn to and filed in this cause, that the defendant, Stephnie Leeson Mann, is a Non-Resident of the State of Tennessee, it is therefore ordered that she enter her appearance herein on or before September 1, 2022 and plead, answer or demur to Petitioner’s bill, or the same will be taken for confessed as to the bill filed against her and set for hearing ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published in The Robertson County Connection for four consecutive weeks.

A copy attest:

Joe R. Johnson, II

Attorney for Petitioner

115 5th Avenue West

Springfield, TN 37172

Kristy Chowning, Clerk

By: Tracy Riddle, D.C.

Publication dates: July 12, 2022, July 19, 2022, July 26, 2022, and

August 2, 2022

|

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case Number 74CH1-2022-CV-319

Estate of Charles Richard “Ricky” Ford, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on July 6 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Charles Richard “Ricky” Ford, who died 05/27/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Mary Ford Walker, Executrix

Jody Dorris, Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

July 12, 2022 & July 19, 2022

|

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case Number 74CH1-2022-CV-323

Estate of William Sanford Martin, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on July 7 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of William Sanford Martin, who died 05/30/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Lauren Williams, Executrix

Heather Tackett, Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

July 12, 2022 & July 19, 2022

|

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case Number 74CH1-2022-CV-315

Estate of Robert Wayne Neely, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on July 1 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Robert Wayne Neely, who died 03/16/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Tammy Larone Burke, Executrix

Christopher C. Johnson, Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

July 12, 2022 & July 19, 2022

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 9, 2001, executed by WILLIAM R. BLANKENSHIP and DAYNA BLANKENSHIP conveying certain real property therein described to TERRY BEVILLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Robertson County, Tennessee recorded May 24, 2001, in Deed Book 680, Page 320-326; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to CSMC 2021-RPL7 TRUST who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Robertson County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the West door of the Robertson County Courthouse, Springfield, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Robertson County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN FOUND, IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF FYKES GROVE ROAD, MARKING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF A TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO WILLIAM RAY BLANKENSHIP, HAVING A DEED REFERENCE IN DEED BOOK 298, PAGE 605, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE, WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF FYKES GROVE ROAD, PARALLEL WITH AND 20.00 FEET AT A RIGHT ANGLE TO THE CENTERLINE, S 49 DEG. 57 MIN. 01 SEC. E, 111.23 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND, MARKING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF A TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO BRUCE ALLEN BLANKENSHIP, HAVING A DEED REFERENCE IS DEED BOOK 300, PAGE 838, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; THENCE, WITH THE BOUNDARY OF SAID TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO BRUCE ALLEN BLANKENSHIP, AS FOLLOWS, S 40 DEG. 02 MIN. 59 SEC. W, 243.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE, S 39 DEG. 05 MIN. 37 SEC. E, 193.77 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND, MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO BRUCE ALLEN BLANKENSHIP, A POINT IN THE WEST BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO KAREN K. DOWLEN, HAVING A DEED REFERENCE IN DEED REFERENCE IN DEED BOOK 358, PAGE 447, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; THENCE, WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO KAREN K. DOWLEN, S 31 DEG. 51 MIN. 33 SEC. W, 503.35 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND, MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO BAILEY L. MAYS, HAVING DEED REFERENCES IN DEED BOOK 236, PAGE 199, DEED BOOK 222 PAGE 371 AND DEED BOOK 162, PAGE 477, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; THENCE, WITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO BAILEY L. MAYS, N 85 DEG. 47 MIN. 42 SEC. W, 609.41 FEET TO AN 18 INCH TREE IN A FENCE LINE, MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO LEWIS D. WALLACE, SR., HAVING A DEED REFERENCE IN DEED BOOK 216, PAGE 278, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; THENCE, WITH THE BOUNDARY OF SAID TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO LEWIS D. WALLACE, SR. N 37 DEG. 29 MIN. 46 SEC. E, 336.45 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND, MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF A SECOND TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO WILLIAM RAY BLANKENSHIP, HAVING A DEED REFERENCE IN DEED BOOK 344, PAGE 65, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; THENCE, WITH THE BOUNDARY OF SAID SECOND MENTIONED TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO WILLIAM RAY BLANKENSHIP, AS FOLLOWS, S 49 DEG. 57 MIN. 01 SEC. E, 160.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE, N 37 DEG. 29 MIN. 46 SEC. E, 544.5 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND, MARKING A COMMON CORNER OF SAID SECOND MENTIONED TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO WILLIAM RAY BLANKENSHIP, AND SAID FIRST MENTIONED TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONG TO WILLIAM RAY BLANKENSHIP; THENCE, WITH THE BOUNDARY OF SAID FIRST MENTIONED TRACT OF LAND WHICH BELONGS TO WILLIAM RAY BLANKENSHIP, N 40 DEG. 02 MIN. 59 SEC. E, 255.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 056-133.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3943 FYKES GROVE RD, CEDAR HILL, TN 37032. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): WILLIAM R. BLANKENSHIP, DAYNA BLANKENSHIP

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 18, 2007, executed by RICHARD H GILREATH and DEBRA J GILREATH conveying certain real property therein described to CHARLES BONER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Robertson County, Tennessee recorded May 29, 2007, in Deed Book 1195, Page 527; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to LoanCare, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Robertson County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the West Door of the Robertson County Courthouse, 501 S. Main Street, Springfield, TN 37172, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Robertson County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OF PARCEL OF LAND IN ROBERTSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

BEING LOT NO. 166 ON THE PLAT OF OAKLAND FARMS, PHASE I OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 107, SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE, REFERENCE TO WHICH IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT. SUBJECT TO DECLARATION OF COVENANTS OF RECORD IN BOOK 359, PAGE 560 AND IN BOOK 360, PAGE 917, SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE; EASEMENTS AND SETBACK LINES AS SET FORTH ON ABOVE PLAN OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 092K-B-005.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 145 FIELDSTONE LN, SPRINGFIELD, TN 37172. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): RICHARD H GILREATH, DEBRA J GILREATH

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

OAKLAND FARMS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION , U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case Number 74CH1-2022-CV-313

Estate of Carolyn Joan Smith, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on June 30 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Carolyn Joan Smith, who died 12/28/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Tonya G. Webb, Executrix

Benjamin K. Dean, Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

July 12, 2022 & July 19, 2022

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

This is official notification of intent to apply for a title to a vehicle in my possession.

The said vehicle is a

2019 EZGO TXT Valor

Serial #3422307

Any and all parties holding an interest in this vehicle should contact : Bob Carroll

4617 Lahr Rd,

Springfield, TN 37172

within 10 days via certified mail, return receipt requested.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ZONING CHANGES

The Robertson County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold its monthly meeting,

Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 6:00 P. M. in the Third Floor Conference Room,

Robertson County Office Building, Springfield, Tennessee. The following cases will

be heard.

Case 2022-24: David Pettus requests “Zoning Variance” to allow construction of

a new dwelling behind an existing Accessory Building on TN Highway 256 (Glen

Raven Road).

Case 2022-25: Kim George requests “Special Exception” for an Accessory

Apartment to be located on Lamont Road.

Case 2022-26: Kyle Rullman requests a “Special Exception”to allow Temporary

Music Events on property located on Goodman Road.

Case 2022-27: James P. Bruinsma requests “Special Exception” for an Accessory

Apartment to be located on Cedar Grove Road.

|

Town of Coopertown

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Coopertown Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 6:00 pm. Old Business: 1. Ayerly

Development, Inc. request to rezone 4.34 acres from

Agricultural (A) to Rural Residential (RA) at 4427 Washington

Rd., Map 121, Parcel 177.00 Second Reading/Public

Hearing Ordinance 2022-013. 2. Amendments to Zoning

Ordinance Article IV, Section 4.080, item F. j. regarding

quantity and placement of Billboards, Second Reading/

Public Hearing Ordinance 2022-014. New Business: 1.

Amend Zoning Ordinance Article IV, Sections 4.071, 4.090,

A. #1 & #2 and 4.100; and Article VIII, Section 8.070, H. #4

(f), I. #1 (d), J. #1 (f), and K #2 (d) requiring Board of Zoning

Appeals approval of a Use prior to Planning Commission

review of the site plan, First Reading, Ordinance 2022-015.

2. Town of Coopertown Personnel Policy Manual, First

Reading, Ordinance 2022-016. 3. Resolution authorizing

the Mayor to execute a renewal E-911 Interlocal Dispatch

Agreement, Resolution 2022-009. 4. Fireworks Ban during

drought conditions, First Reading, Ordinance 2022-017.

The Meeting will be held at Coopertown City Hall. Visit

www.coopertowntn.org for agenda updates. Coopertown

is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

|

Town of Coopertown

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Coopertown Board of Mayor & Aldermen passed

on SECOND Reading/ PUBLIC Hearing the following

Ordinance: Ordinance 2022-010, Michael Crawley

request to Rezone two (2) acre parcel, corner of Old

Coopertown and Alvin Head Roads, Map 121, Parcel

232.00 from Agricultural (A) to Rural Residential (RA).

The Coopertown Board of Mayor & Alderman passed

on THIRD Reading/PUBLIC Hearing the following

Ordinance: Ordinance 2022-011, Fiscal Year 2022-

2023 Budget. The Town of Coopertown is an equal

opportunity employer.

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids must be received by 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 20, 2022 on the following

State Aid Road Project:

New Cut Road

For assistance with technical/product information contact Delvin Hester, Superintendent,

Robertson County Highway Department at (615) 384-2507. For assistance with bid procedures

contact Taylor Tomblin, Robertson County Finance Office at (615) 384-0202.

New Cut Road SA-74021 (4)

Item No. Description Quantity Unit Unit/Price Amount

411-01.10 ACS-HM Grade D 4440 TON

The Robertson County Highway Department will use a haul formula when determining

which supplier will be used for a specific project. The haul formula is as follows: $1.50 for

the 1st mile, $0.25 for each additional mile.

Special Provision Regarding Price Adjustment -The normal bid items in the bid covering

bituminous material shall remain the same, but the unit bid prices for these items will be

adjusted to compensate for increases and decreases in the bituminous material cost. The

“Basic Bituminous Material Index” for this contract is $745.42 per ton on Asphalt Cement

and is based on the current cost per ton FOB supplier’s terminal.

The mineral aggregate and asphalt shall meet state specifications with daily gradations run

on the mineral aggregate.

Note: All items are being bid FOB.

Note: This mix can have RAP but no more than 10%.

Note: No (RAS) will be included in this mix.

Note: 100 tons ACS-HM Grade “D” Mix included for intersection at SR-257 (Betts Road)

Note: The Hot Mix for this contract is being let under the QA guidelines with the exception

that the Producer, not the Contractor, will be responsible for running the tests and

filling out the daily reports required by T.D.O.T. on hot mix. The cost for this work by the

Producer will be included in the price bid for hot mix.

Note: This project is being let contingent upon State Aid Funds being available and cannot

be started until the Commissioner of Transportation has signed the contract.

Note: Any additives needed will be included in the unit price bid for hot mix.

Note: The local government will pay the contractor within three working days of having

received money from the State of Tennessee for this project.

Note: Robertson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any technicalities

or informalities, and to accept any bid deemed in the best interest of the County.

All bids will be considered in accordance with Title VI and without regard of age, sex, color,

creed, national origin, religious persuasion, marital status, political belief, or disability

that does not prohibit the performance of duty.

PO#1-31858

|