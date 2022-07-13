Jacksonville corrections officer accused of molesting child arrested, to be fired, undersheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a corrections officer accused of molestation on a victim younger than 12 years old.

Zachary S. Kovach is now facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12 and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to JSO Undersheriff Nick Burgos.

Burgos said that JSO worked closely with the FBI on the investigation into Kovach.

Kovach, who has been employed by JSO since February 2021, will be terminated, Burgos said.

