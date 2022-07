“Should I invest some of the cash I've been sitting on?”. I work with several successful young professionals who have done well in the past decade – building careers and businesses that have generated substantial cash flow and are poised to build a sizable net worth through investing. But they haven’t experienced a combination of such volatile events that the United States hasn’t seen in many years — a bear stock market, falling prices for cryptocurrencies, rising inflation, skyrocketing prices for homes and gasoline and the war in Ukraine.

