All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Before I tested the Ooni Fyra 12, I did not think that this would be the year I mastered making pizza. As a denizen of New York City, I have access to a lot of delicious pizza of all varieties and price points in all directions from my home. Wherever I am there is pizza. So beyond throwing together the occasional cast-iron pie, I never felt the need to employ the skill at home. In particular, I assumed the fancy leopard-spotted wood-fired pizza on offer at my favorite restaurants was well beyond my (and my apartment’s) capabilities. Why attempt something I’d never do half as well as the pros?

