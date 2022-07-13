ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Donald G. Drumm

Donald G. “Butch” Drumm, age 63, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday July 10th, at his residence. Butch was born on March 22,1959 to late Gerald and Elaine (Kraemer) Drumm, of Manitowoc. Butch grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with...

Janet A. Wydick

Janet A. Wydick, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life with family by her side on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022 at the family residence. Janet was born on October 19, 1941 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucille Jagodinsky Becker. Janet attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1960. She was employed with JC Penny Company in Manitowoc in the catalogue department for 25 years retiring in 2003. On September 16, 1961 she married Billy E. Wydick at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Janet enjoyed baking and gardening.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

John P. Krainik

John P. Krainik, 80, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born on April 22, 1942 in Manitowoc to the late Alvin and Elva (Meurer) Krainik. John grew up in Manitowoc and attended Lincoln High School graduating with the class of 1960. He married the former Judy Robinson on June 26, 1965 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Manitowoc. John worked for the Manitowoc Company for 38 years until his retirement and was a member of Eagles Aerie #706 for 58 years. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic to be able to see them win the World Series. John also loved fishing and looked forward to his weekly poker game with friends.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Acoustic Fest Returns to Manitowoc’s Washington Park

Music lovers will be congregating at Washington Park in Manitowoc this weekend for Acoustic Fest. The event was created in 1996 by Dan Hildebrand, Pete Honzik, and Dennis Krall with support from Rogers Street Fishing Village Museum. The event is not only a great opportunity to listen to some amazing...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Lakewood, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Wisconsin Obituaries
seehafernews.com

New Furniture Store Approved in Sheboygan

It’s official, Ashley HomeStore will be taking over the former Pick ‘n Save location in Sheboygan. The City’s Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for the furniture giant during their meeting yesterday in City Hall, filling the space at 2625 South Business Drive that had been sitting empty since 2017.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Achieves Pet-Friendly Certification

The City of Sheboygan has earned the distinction of being the first city in Wisconsin to be named a Pet-Friendly City by BETTER CITIES FOR PETS. More people than ever view pets as members of the family, and with more than 90 million pet-owning households in the United States. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Ryan
seehafernews.com

Mobile Home Catches Fire in Sheboygan County

A mobile home in Sheboygan County was completely destroyed in a fire this week. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that the Emergency Communications Center was informed of the fire on Clearview Road near Waldo at around 12:30 yesterday morning. Crews quickly responded, but found the home completely engulfed...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Meat Processor Issues Recall for Numerous Products

A recall has been issued by a meat processing plant in Manitowoc. Foss Fine Meats, located in Sparta, has recalled some of their smoked and cured ham products. The DATCP reports that Evidence shows that the products did not comply with the Federal Meat Inspection Act as required by law.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Elkhart Lake Celebrates Another Vintage Weekend

It is Vintage Weekend in Elkhart Lake. The annual event coincides with the WeatherTech International Challenge races at Road America, but the Village gets involved with their Racecar and Sports Car parades. The cars involved in the races at Americas National Park of Speed travel through downtown Elkhart Lake in...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
seehafernews.com

Red Cross to Host Blood Drive in Manitowoc Today

As they continue to try to fix the blood shortage, the Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Manitowoc today (July 14th). The collection will take place from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 2426 North Rapids Road. Another collection is also happening in...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Found Guilty in Fatal High-Speed Crash

An Appleton woman has been convicted on charges stemming from a fatal high-speed crashlast year. Irma Garcia pleaded no contest to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. Prosecutors say Garcia, who was 19 at the time, was high on mushrooms when she got behind the wheel and drove down the streets of Appleton at speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Anti-Catalytic Converter Device Created in Green Bay

Over the past several years, the trend of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles has become popular with thieves in our area. Police Departments from all over have been giving tips on how you can avoid being the next target, but Vehicle Security Innovators out of Green Bay have taken it one step further.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Anglers Converge in Two Rivers for the Annual Fishing Derby

Anglers from around the country are hitting Lake Michigan today as a part of the 43rd Annual Two Rivers Fish Derby & Festival. There are over $13,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, with the gun sounding to start the derby at noon today (July 15th). Sportsmen and women...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial for the Death of Her Child

A Green Bay woman will be standing trial for the death of her child. 22-year-old Tyana Putzlocker and 23-year-old Derrick Young have each been charged with Child Neglect Causing Death after their child died with fentanyl in his system. The boy had reportedly been removed from the couple’s custody due...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bandits Host Military Appreciation Day

The three-time defending Shoreland League champion Manitowoc Bandits will play two this afternoon as they celebrate Military Appreciation Days at Municipal Field. The 7 and 1 Bandits host The Menasha Macs at 3 p.m. to be followed with a game against The Ashwaubenon Lookouts scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Family’s Appeal in 2018 Brown County Jail Shooting Dismissed

The appeal filed by the family of 26-year-old Johnathan Tubby, who was shot while in the Brown County Jail in 2018 has been denied. The 7th District Court of Appeals looked over the filing and agreed with the ruling that the officers did not violate Tubby’s rights when he was shot in a standoff.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

