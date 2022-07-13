ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day 3D printer deal: Save 27% on Elegoo Saturn & Saturn S resin printers

By Ian Stokes
 4 days ago

Looking for a bargain on a 3D printer in the Prime Day sale? Then you’re in luck, because the Elegoo Saturn and Saturn S are both on offer, with nearly a third off the cost of both printers.

First up is the original Elegoo Saturn, which is on sale right now for $361.59 at Amazon , down from its usual price of $499. That's a $138 discount on one of the best 3D printers on the market right now. We tested the Saturn recently and we loved the large build plate and high quality prints it kicks out. We were also super impressed by how intuitive and easy to use it is. If you want to find out more about this great printer, check out our Elegoo Saturn review .

If you don’t mind paying slightly more, you can also get a great discount on the new and improved version of the Saturn, the Elegoo Saturn S, which is down to just $437.99 . The Elegoo Saturn S usually retails for $599, so you’re saving $162 with this deal. The Saturn S improves upon the Saturn with a slightly larger print bed, an improved FEP, and a new air purifier to keep those resin fumes at bay.

According to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel , both of these printers are down to their lowest ever prices, so if you've been on the fence about picking one up, now is the time.

You'll need to be signed up to Amazon Prime to access either of these deals. If you're not a member and haven't already used it, head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and grab your 30-day free trial.

Elegoo Saturn: Was $499.99 now $361.59 at Amazon

Save $138.40 (28% ) on this fantastic resin 3D printer. It has a large build volume, fast print speeds and offers high precision thanks to its 8.9-inch 4K screen. View Deal

Elegoo Saturn S: Was $599.99 now $437.99 at Amazon

Save $162 (27% ) on this upgraded version of the Saturn printer. It’s largely the same great device as before with a few quality of life improvements. View Deal

3D printers have exploded in popularity in recent years as the technology has become more affordable and accessible. Elegoo has been at the forefront of that charge into the mainstream with exceptionally user-friendly devices like the Elegoo Mars Pro 2 and Elegoo Saturn.

The Elegoo Saturn line is the company’s mdi-to-large range of printers and it’s probably going to be the best choice for most users out there. With a print bed measuring in at 192 x 120 x 200mm / 7.55in x 4.72in x 7.87in, you should be able to print all but the largest models and files with this machine. You’ll get excellent quality prints too thanks to the 8.9” LCD screen that has a 3840 x 2400 resolution.

The Saturn S launched in late 2021 and offered some minor improvements to the formula, but it’s more of an evolution than a revolution. It has a slightly larger print bed, and replaceable activated carbon filter on the USB port to help absorb and filter out that nasty resin smell. It’s a great machine to pick up if you’re usually holding your nose while working with resin.

If resin is just too nasty for you and you’d prefer to pick up an FDM printer in the Amazon Prime Day deals , then you should check out this pair of deals on the Anycubic Mega S and Mega X - you can save up to $150 .

Be sure to check out Space.com's Amazon Prime Day guide, or our guide to the Best 3D printers .

