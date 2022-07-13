ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save $1600 on the Fujifilm GFX 50R today at Adorama and Amazon (low stock!)

By Tantse Walter
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

In November we posted about Adorama's best-ever discount on the Fujifilm GFX 50R. Well, that has now been surpassed. Both Amazon and Adorama are offering the Fujifilm GFX 50R medium format mirrorless body at a huge discount now priced at $2895 , which is a whopping $1650 saving, one of the biggest we have seen this Amazon Prime Day! Not only that, but Adorama are throwing in a $849.00 Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 85mm lens (which fits this model) too.

We loved the Fujifilm X-T4 when we reviewed it back a few months ago, giving it 4/5 stars so we know that Fujifilm mirrorless cameras are solid, robust and reliable. If you've always dreamed of having a mirrorless, medium format camera which pumps out 51.4MP images, now really is your chance to start shooting and save.

The real draw of a medium format is that it produces shallower depth of field images than its 35mm counterpart when shooting at the same angle of view, giving a more intimate feeling to imagery.

A maximum shutter speed of 1/4000 sec using the mechanical shutter means you won't miss out on the action and the electronic shutter speed speeds this up to 1/16,000 sec pushing the limits of what's possible even further.

The GFX50R has an impressive ISO range too, ISO100-12,800 (expanded to 50-102,400) makes it suitable for astrophotography and low light shooting, especially when combined with a fast, wide-angle lens like in Adorama's Prime Day deal .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxKXz_0geBvXPg00

Fujifilm GFX50R: $4499 now $2849 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Fujifilm GFX50R for just $2849 for the body only which is the best deal we've seen on this camera. But stocks look low right now so make sure you grab it before Prime Day is over. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1uNk_0geBvXPg00

Fujifilm GFX50R: $4499 now $2849 at Adorama

Want the Fujifilm GFX50R with a free lens for the same price as the best-ever deal on Amazon? Well, if you head over to Adorama they're crushing Amazon by throwing in a free Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 85mm f/1.2 lens worth $849 ! View Deal

'Medium format' is a term used to refer to any camera that has an image sensor larger than 35mm (what is typically called a 'full-frame' sensor). The image sensor on this Fujifilm GFX 50R is 43.8 x 32.9mm in size and shoots eye-watering 51.4MP photographs which give incredible sharpness and image quality.

Fujifilm kicked off the medium format revolution with its range of mirrorless GFX cameras and this GFX 50R version is the first to offer Bluetooth connectivity which allows for smartphone image transfer via the FUJIFILM Camera Remote app.

The 'R' stands for 'Rangefinder' which means it has 'rangefinder style' focusing, this allows the user to keep one eye on the subject, whilst looking through the viewfinder with the other eye. This allows the photographer to check around the scene to pre-empt the scene and not miss any of the action, allowing for optimal capture. This model is weather and dust resistant and can operate in temperatures down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius).

Be sure to check out Space.com's Prime Day Space Deals , or our guide to the Best cameras for photos and videos .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

Space.com's top 20 Prime Day deals: telescopes, binoculars, cameras and more

We've rounded up the top 20 Amazon Prime Day deals on space-related gear from telescopes to cameras and binoculars to star projectors. As Amazon Prime Day 2022 draws to a close we've rounded up our top 20 favorite Prime Day deals on all things Cameras and Skywatching over here at Space.com. So, if you're in the market for $1100 off an Olympus camera or want to get the very best deal on a Celestron 114LCM computerized Newtonian telescope then you've come to the right place.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Fujifilm X T4#Sec
Space.com

Best camera phone 2022: Smartphones with stargazing capabilities

Our recommended camera phones for anyone looking to rely on a smartphone for photography and video recording. With multiple lenses, advanced software and gargantuan amounts of megapixels, the cameras built into the very latest smartphones are beginning to seem even more advanced than some 'proper' cameras. While it's certainly true...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’

LOS ANGELES, July 18 (Reuters) - Netflix (NFLX.O) broke Hollywood's rules to create a $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry rushed to copy. But as growth slows, it is looking backwards for a way forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney's (DIS.N) playbook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

TikTok user goes viral with tip for travelling the world for free

A British travel vlogger has gone viral with a post in which she reveals her secret to travelling the world for free. Elie Stallard, who vlogs under the handle @travelswithels, last week shared her hack for free travel with her nearly 11,000 followers. “One of the most common questions I get asked is, how can I afford to travel,” she says in the post. “So I’m going to show you how you can travel for free.” @travelswithels The best travel hack🤩 link to @Worldpackers in my bio #travel #cheaptravel #traveltok #fyp ♬ Afraid To Feel - LF SYSTEM ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Space.com

Space.com

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy