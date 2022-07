One mistake was all Amanda Lemos needed to snatch a nasty guillotine choke and tap out Michelle Waterson in the UFC Long Island co-main event. The end came after Waterson attempted a takedown that Lemos avoided before seeing the opening for the submission. As soon as Lemos grabbed the neck, she fell down into her guard and Waterson tapped just seconds later — even with referee Kevin McDonald in a bad position to actually see her concede to the submission.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO