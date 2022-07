Coinbase is bleeding customers so quickly that it has collapsed out of the top 10 global cryptocurrency exchanges, dropping from fourth to 14th in just eight months. While many retail buyers, who make up 95% of Coinbase’s customer base, have fled crypto since the price of bitcoin collapsed 70% beginning in November, it does not explain the depth of Coinbase’s customer losses: it dropped from as much as 9% of global trading volume when crypto prices peaked that month, to just 2.9% at present, Mizuho analysts said in a July 13 research note.

