Cryptocurrency Cardano Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Cover picture for the articleCardano's ADA/USD price has decreased 4.74% over the past 24 hours to $0.41, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -10.0%, moving from $0.46 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement...

$3B In Bitcoin Will Be Released Into Market To Make Up For Hack

Some 137,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD are to be released into crypto markets from funds associated with 2011’s Mt. Gox hack. After the hack, another 850,000 Bitcoin was lost. Mt. Gox announced a “Rehabilitation Plan” last year to re-compensate investors who lost their funds years before. Up to 200,000 Bitcoin from the entire hack was found in 2014 which was frozen due to legal ongoings.
Bitcoin Breaches $20,000, Here's The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the major $20,000 level on Thursday with the overall cryptocurrency market showing some signs of recovery. After starting the day on a cautious note, Bitcoin prices increased their gains, breaching the $20,300 level as the day progressed. However, prices...
Novavax (NVAX) Down As EU Adds Side Effects To COVID Jab Label

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 26.2% on Jul 14, after the European Medicines Agency's (TSE: EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee ("PRAC") updated the product label of Nuvaxovid, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, to include some potential side effects like severe allergic reactions and skin problems. Nuvaxovid is currently authorized in...
High Income Securities: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from High Income Securities PCF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.3 per share. On Tuesday, High Income Securities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
Analyzing Alphabet's Short Interest

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) short percent of float has fallen 7.25% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.75 million shares sold short, which is 0.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 550 companies achieved new lows for the year. JPMorgan Chase JPM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. ContraFect CFRX's stock dropped the most,...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Special Opportunities Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Special Opportunities SPE. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 11 per share. On Tuesday, Special Opportunities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
A $1-Million Bet On Upside To Tesla Stock

Tesla Inc’s TSLA head of artificial intelligence and leader of Autopilot, Andrej Karpathy, Wednesday announced his departure from the company. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the volume traded in Tesla’s stock on Thursday outpaced the next five highest trading companies combined. The options...
2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
Where Alphabet Stands With Analysts

Alphabet GOOG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3047.5 versus the current price of Alphabet at $2229.09, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Alphabet...
Why Ford Motor Stock Is Trading Higher

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.86% to $11.83 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Shares of auto companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound after falling in recent sessions on recession fears. What Happened?. Market indexes are higher as investors assess today's...
Amazon.com To $185? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

UBS cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $134 to $126. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $107.96 in pre-market trading. Raymond James lowered Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG price target from $330 to $294. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.3% to $204.84 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group UNH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $589.23 versus the current price of UnitedHealth Group at $503.4, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
