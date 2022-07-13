ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Lefty Mushinski Finds Form in Third Rehab Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

Houston Astros left-handed reliever Parker Mushinski made his third rehab outing Tuesday, tossing a clean inning for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Parker Mushinski was tasked for his third relief appearance as part of his major league rehab assignment Tuesday for Triple-A Sugar Land. The Houston Astros lefty worked one-scoreless inning, yielding one walk to his two punch outs.

Mushinski — who has been on the 15-day injured list since June 7 — threw 15 pitches Tuesday, 10 of them for strikes. The lefty has now pitched 1 1/3 innings so far on his rehab assignment with no report on his next step.

Generating five swing and misses, Mushinski spread the wealth among his four-pitch arsenal, throwing his curveball a third of his outing. According to Baseball Savant, the 26-year-old is in the ballpark of his yearly average on pitch velocity, but his spin rate is down with all four of his pitches ranging 23-91 less rpm.

Houston Astros Pitching Prospect Jimmy Endersby

Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Newly assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, right-handed pitcher Jimmy Endersby started Tuesday for the Space Cowboys, surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The 2020 undrafted free agent was promoted from Double-A Corpus Christi after 16 games sporting a 3.88 ERA and 8.25 strikeouts per nine innings. Endersby ranks No. 23 in the Astros' system according to MLB Pipeline, winning Texas League Player of the Week on June 26 for the Hooks.

Triple-A Sugar Land is also down two starters with lefty Jonathan Bermudez out with hip discomfort and righty Shawn Dubin on the 7-day injured list with a right-forearm strain. Forrest Whitley's status is also unknown as the righty exited his Sunday start with what was later reported as right-bicep inflammation.

Bermudez, Dubin and Whitley are all on the 40-man roster. And of other 40-man prospects, infielder Joe Perez was activated from his rehab assignment Tuesday after being placed on the injured list in early May.

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

