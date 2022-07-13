Humanitarian Entrepreneurs Dr. Chris Zaino & Joseph Lang Set A New Precedent

Humanitarianism rarely is something commonly associated with a business attitude. However, more and more, today's entrepreneurs are showcasing that one can have both an aggressive enterprising spirit as well as a generous, compassionate sensibility for how to positively impact the lives of others through their business endeavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Two pioneering entrepreneurs who display this mentality are Dr. Chris Zaino and Joseph Lang. Not only have they been able to identify how to solve macro problems within their industry, but they've been able to tie their success into the enrichment of underprivileged communities.

Dr. Chris Zaino, for instance, is a former competition-winning bodybuilder who is using regenerative medicine to help others, especially men, live their best lives. Having experienced long-term health issues after a storied bodybuilding career, Dr. Zaino decided to dedicate his life to regenerative medicine. Once Dr. Zaino found regenerative medicine, he was finally able to find permanent cures for his depression, low hormone level, unbalanced body chemistry, and brain fog. Once Dr. Zaino found these cures, not only was he able to invest in his physical health but also help profound mental health and body image benefits. In fact, he was physically healthy enough to work hard to build his body back up to competition form and win Mr. Universe in 2016, 20 years since his last victory.

Article continues below advertisement

As mentioned, Dr. Zaino now dedicates his life to regenerative medicine, working at the RengenerAge clinic in Cancun with Dr. Joel I. Osiris and Dr. Kristoffer T. Chaffin. Dr. Zaino hopes that by emphasizing his journey with regenerative medicine as a former bodybuilder, he can create space for men to discuss their health concerns and disrupt the old school stigma surrounding men’s health; he specifically plans to create a public discourse around fears and solutions for erectile dysfunction, memory loss, brain fog, hormonal imbalances, and high-fat levels in men.

Article continues below advertisement

Another humanitarian entrepreneur creating a new standard in his industry is Joseph Lang.

Article continues below advertisement

Lang, a former therapist and current tax strategist, has become renown in the greater Miami area for his tax skills. Since joining the industry in 2015, Lang has been committed to helping his clients maximize their taxes in any way possible. Interestingly enough, Lang quit his job as a recreational therapist when his close friend asked him for help during tax season. With an innate understanding of taxes, Lang was able to help his friend without any former training. However, this inspired Lang to follow this skill of his and develop it into a full-fledged business that he is passionate about; Lang spent months studying and training up on the best practices to help people discover tax breaks and codes that could lower their tax obligations. Lang is not only passionate about taxes but he is extremely passionate about using tax strategies to help others maximize their finances and reduce their liabilities and therefore stress.

Lang officially established his tax firm in 2017 called Tax Emperor. With this licensed practice, Lang has helped thousands of people in the last 5 years. Lang provides services to a wide range of clients from large companies and corporations to middle-income households. Lang’s ultimate goal is to help people lower their tax liabilities as well as help them become more financially literate, giving them the tools to make their money on behalf of their interests.