ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Ranked As Worst City For Renters In The United States, Study Says

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pagTk_0geBf6LC00

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit ranked as 2022’s worst city in the United States to rent in, according to a WalletHub study.

The study compared 182 U.S. cities against 22 factors of rental attractiveness.

Different factors taken into account when comparing these U.S. cities included rental affordability, rental attractiveness, cost of living, and safety.

Detroit ranked No. 182, or the worst, among the cities compared in this study.

The study showed Detroit was among the cities with the least amount of affordable rentals and ranked among the highest in rent-to-price ratio.

Researchers asked experts different questions related to renting in the United States. One of the questions revolved around tips for people who are trying to get the best value out of renting an apartment.

Andrea Ghent, Professor of Finance and Ivory-Boyer Chair in Real Estate at the University of Utah explained that location matters more than the size of the apartment. She said that people with shorter commutes are typically happier than those who have more space, and she says that it is difficult to find evidence that an increase in space has increased happiness.

For more information on where each city ranked, view the entire Wallethub study here .

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 19

Andrew L
3d ago

Just read an article from Time magazine saying Detroit is the best place to live.

Reply
6
Oliver73
3d ago

Worst city for renters best city for murders...

Reply(8)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blac.media

Detroit’s Adult-Use Marijuana Application To Start in August

The Detroit City Council unanimously voted to approve the opening of the first phase of adult-use marijuana licensing for the retail (dispensary), microbusiness and consumption lounge categories. The City of Detroit’s Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship will begin accepting applications for limited licenses within the city from August 1–31, 2022: including growers, processors, safety compliance labs, event organizers, and transportation licenses. The approval of today’s resolution is the city’s latest push to fully enter the state’s ever-expanding adult-use marijuana market. But what does this really mean for Detroit residents looking to enter the recreational cannabis business?
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

3 environmental companies get 20-year ban on doing work for Detroit

Detroit's inspector general debarred three environmental companies from working with the city after a yearslong investigation into improper business practices. Warren-based abatement company BBEK Environmental, along with its owner Kevin Woods, is prohibited from working with the city of Detroit until 2039. Green Way Environmental and HC Consultants, which helped BBEK with air monitoring, are also prohibited until 2039. The effective date stems back to Aug. 5, 2019, when the three companies were suspended from doing work...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Amazon Donating $300K To Support Detroit Youth Sports Nonprofits

(CBS DETROIT) — Amazon is donating more than $300,000 and gear to support Detroit youth sports organizations. The company is supporting 14 youth sports nonprofits that help local children such as giving them access to new equipment, providing safe spaces, supporting those with disabilities, and offering tutoring and learning plans that go beyond sports. Amazon has invested more than $6 billion in Michigan since 2010. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
State
Utah State
CBS Detroit

YMCA Hiring Amid Lifeguard Shortage

(CBS DETROIT) – A summer without pools? That scenario could become a reality. A lifeguard shortage is forcing thousands of public pools to cut hours or possibly not open at all. “Your swim is not going to be as comfortable if you’re swimming with other people who you know can not swim,” said Boll Family YMCA Aquatic Director Krystalyn Rivera. “You’re going to be more uneasy of the fact that something could happen at any point in time. If there’s not a lifeguard on stand who are watching everyone.” According to the American Lifeguard Association the labor shortage could close a third of public pools...
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

How the $1.1B program for COVID rental assistance succeeded, fell short for Detroiters

The largest pot of rental assistance ever provided to Michigan tenants is about to run out. The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program will stop taking new applications on July 31 and already has stopped providing future rent for people already in the program. Its funds will likely be depleted by the end of September, according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Rental prices show increases in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT — Those looking for a place to live may find themselves reaching deeper into their wallets — and their savings — even when it comes to renting. Home-finding sources such as Dwellsy.com reported that single-family home rent prices were up 37% from May 2021 to May 2022.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Bans 3 Demolition-Related Firms for 'Improper and Possible Criminal Activity'

Three companies that performed abatement services for Detroit's demolition program have been banned from working in the city for 20 years. The Office of Inspector General says in a report Thursday that these firms "were engaged in improper and possible criminal activity which included violations of the Asbestos Abatement Contractors Licensing Act:"
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters#Detroit Ranked#Wallethub#Professor Of Finance#Ivory Boyer Chair#Real Estate#The University Of Utah#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
Midland Daily News

Detroit 3rd-most dangerous city to drive in

Every city has its difficult traffic areas, and every city is a different driving experience, but some are just downright dangerous. Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and New York may be some of the cities that come to mind when it comes to a dangerous places to drive. But surprisingly enough, America's three largest cities aren't even in the Top 10.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

There was a time during hot summer days in Detroit when swimmobiles would roll into neighborhoods for community members to enjoy. Not sure what a swimmobile is? It’s essentially a community pool on wheels, built by filling a semi-trailer with water. There aren’t any active swimmobiles in Detroit at the moment, with only a handful of community pools remaining in the city.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
flaunt.com

How Ali Alhashemi, a Licensed Barber, Is Changing Lives in Detroit

Ali Alhashemi is a licensed barber, educator, investor, and digital content creator. He also serves as the president of UpperCutz Barbershop, the CEO of The Groomed. Man, and the author of The Barber Al Story. His family are immigrants living in Dearborn, Michigan. Settling and growing up as immigrants was not easy for Ali. He lost his father and most of his relatives early in life, and his mother could barely afford to support her family.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Cash Bail Reforms To Strike At Racial Inequality

(AP) — Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates have agreed to settle a federal class-action lawsuit over cash bail practices, which activists say routinely and unconstitutionally jail poor and working class defendants despite evidence of their inability to pay. Both sides say the reforms, to be announced Tuesday, strike at racial inequality in the criminal legal system. On any given day in Detroit, the nation’s Blackest city, nearly three-quarters of those jailed are Black, a proportion much higher than their share of the population. If the reforms narrow that disparity, it could be a model for court systems nationwide, where...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan City Named One of the ‘World’s Greatest Places’

It’s that time of year again. It’s time for, well, “TIME Magazine” to release its list of “The World’s Greatest Places,” and this year, a Michigan hotspot is on the list. It’s a huge deal for a Michigan town to make this list,...
The Detroit Free Press

African World Festival returns to Detroit with new location, earlier dates

For the first time in more than three decades, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s annual African World Festival is moving to a new spot on the calendar. Though traditionally held in late August, the festival’s 39th installment will be held this weekend in a return to Hart Plaza. The celebration of African American history and culture will feature both local and international performers including Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, The Legendary Wailers and Seun...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

$2M in cocaine seized at Detroit's Ambassador Bridge bound for Canada

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Canadian man originally from India has been charged after the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered roughly $2 million in cocaine in his semi-truck as he tried to cross the Ambassador Bridge into Canada. In a federal complaint released on Wednesday, authorities said...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy