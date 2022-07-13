Detroit Ranked As Worst City For Renters In The United States, Study Says

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit ranked as 2022’s worst city in the United States to rent in, according to a WalletHub study.

The study compared 182 U.S. cities against 22 factors of rental attractiveness.

Different factors taken into account when comparing these U.S. cities included rental affordability, rental attractiveness, cost of living, and safety.

Detroit ranked No. 182, or the worst, among the cities compared in this study.

The study showed Detroit was among the cities with the least amount of affordable rentals and ranked among the highest in rent-to-price ratio.

Researchers asked experts different questions related to renting in the United States. One of the questions revolved around tips for people who are trying to get the best value out of renting an apartment.

Andrea Ghent, Professor of Finance and Ivory-Boyer Chair in Real Estate at the University of Utah explained that location matters more than the size of the apartment. She said that people with shorter commutes are typically happier than those who have more space, and she says that it is difficult to find evidence that an increase in space has increased happiness.

For more information on where each city ranked, view the entire Wallethub study here .

