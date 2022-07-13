ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Death Cab for Cutie Taps Lance Bangs for ‘Here to Forever’ Music Video

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nttx_0geBcpdv00

Death Cab for Cutie has released a new single, “Here to Forever,” along with a music video written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs.

The clip depicts frontman Ben Gibbard being forced to deal with packaging the band’s vinyl himself after having a conversation with two inept pressing plant employees, played by comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso. The scenes are cut between clips of the band performing the track and Gibbard’s interactions with the pair.

“It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times,” Gibbard explained of the track. “It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

“Here to Forever” will appear on Death Cab for Cutie’s tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows, out on Sept. 16, via Atlantic Records. It follows their single “Roman Candles,” released in May. The distinctively heavy song, along with the rest of the album, was produced by John Congleton.

Death Cab for Cutie will embark on a U.S. headlining tour supporting Asphalt Meadows this fall. The trek kicks off Sept. 22 at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, and culminates with a two-night finale at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on Oct. 26 and 27. The tour will also feature support from Low and Yo La Tengo on select dates. Tour dates and complete ticket information, including various pre-sales, are available here.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

FLO Demands More In “Immature” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. FLO got next. On the heels of the release of their debut EP, The Lead, comes the visual for “Immature,” their second single. Hailing from London, the trio—consisting of members, Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas—formed in 2021 and became a viral sensation upon the arrival of their debut single, “Cardboard Box” as they channeled the best of ’90s and ’00s nostalgia without the direct need to sample their predecessors. More from VIBE.comPremiere: Zyah Belle Channels Main Character Energy In "DND" Music VideoLil Weezyana Fest 2022 To Return With Performances By Moneybagg...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

DJ Drama Reflects On Beating RICO Charges In 2007 Mixtape Raid

RICO charges are a hot-button topic of discussion within Hip Hop following Young Thug and Gunna’s arrests in May as part of a 56-count indictment. Once upon a time, Generation Now co-founders DJ Drama and Don Cannon faced RICO charges in Georgia for selling counterfeit mixtapes following a raid of their Atlanta studio in January 2007.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lauren London Reveals What Diddy Told Her At Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

Nipsey Hussle’s funeral at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2019 was an emotional service where family and friends celebrated the life of the late rapper. One person who amazed viewers and guests with how well she handled the funeral was Nip’s longtime partner Lauren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ben Gibbard
Person
Lance Bangs
HipHopDX.com

3-Year-Old Boy With Autism Raps 2Pac’s ‘Dear Mama’ Word For Word

Perhaps T-Pain forgot about “Dear Mama” when discussing 2Pac with Akademiks earlier this week. Taken from 1995’s Me Against The World, the emotive song is a brutally honest and heartfelt letter to the late Afeni Shakur that paints a vivid picture of 2Pac’s tumultuous youth and all he went through with his mother.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Sean Ono Lennon Celebrates Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday with Cover of The Beatles’ “Here, There And Everywhere”

Sean Ono Lennon shared an acoustic cover of The Beatles’ 1966 song “Here, There and Everywhere” on June 18 to wish Paul McCartney a happy 80th birthday. “A little birdy told me this was one of your fav Beatles tunes, so Happy Birthday,” wrote Lennon on Instagram. “Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect.” He added, “This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and starting again.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Songwriting#Death Cab For Cutie#Atlantic Records#Sylvee#Paramount Theatre
HipHopDX.com

Gillie Da Kid Goes In On 'Goofy-Ass' Rick Ross For Calling Him A 'Fraud'

Gillie Da Kid took aim at Rick Ross on his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in response to a disparaging comment he allegedly made about him on social media. While interviewing multi-platinum producer Southside on Monday (July 11), the Philadelphia native ridiculed Rozay for doing “dumb shit” on social media and brought up his controversial past as a correctional officer.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

John Lennon’s Son Julian Revealed the Sweet Way He Keeps in Touch With Paul McCartney: ‘But It’s Difficult’

Paul McCartney has stayed in contact with John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, through the years. But there’s something about McCartney that makes keeping up with him somewhat hard, according to Lennon. What challenges does he have in keeping in touch with “Uncle Paul”? And what does he think of the famous song he wrote about him after all these years?
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Announces New Podcast & Gillie Da Kid Responds

Rick Ross and Gillie Da Kid seem at odds with each other after the podcast host called out the rapper during an episode of his Million Dollaz Worth of Game show. Ross hadn’t responded to the disses, but Gillie isn’t done with him just yet. On Thursday (July...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Reveals He Passed On Signing Lucky Daye After He Slept In His Bed

Ne-Yo was thinking about signing Lucky Daye until an incident between them made him change his mind. During a recent interview with the FAQ Podcast, the singer told a story about working with Daye before the fame with plans to strike a record deal, but things went south after he slept in his bed.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy