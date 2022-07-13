Cirque du Soleil bringing ‘Corteo’ to Hartford, but cancels ‘Crystal’ in Bridgeport

The international circus sensation Cirque du Soleil appeared to have rebounded from COVID woes, resuming numerous tours of its spectacular shows around the world. On Tuesday the company announced its “Corteo” show will be coming to the XL Center in Hartford Dec. 15-18.

But while “Corteo” is soaring anew, Cirque du Soleil has canceled its “Crystal” tour scheduled for July 29-31 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

A press release cited “unforeseen circumstances” and said all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically to credit cards. For additional inquiries, ticket holders should reach out to their original point of purchase.

Cirque du Soleil describes “Corteo” as a festive parade imagined by a clown who envisions his own funeral, complete with angels. According to the company, “Corteo” has been seen by over 10 million people in 20 countries on four continents. It is directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca. “Corteo” has been touring arenas since 2018 but existed from 2005 to 2015 in a different format, and never came near Connecticut.

“Crystal,” premiered in Quebec, Canada, in 2018. The skating spectacle was scheduled to play both Hartford and Bridgeport in June of 2020, only to be canceled due to the COVID shutdown of performance venues throughout the state.

The Canadian company, which revolutionized the circus world in the 1990s, suffered a long hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020 Cirque du Soleil — based in Montreal, where it also runs a major circus-training program — filed for bankruptcy protection. Five months later, following some restructuring and negotiations with creditors, Cirque du Soleil was able to emerge from bankruptcy. It is again presenting dozens of different shows around the world.

There are three main types of Cirque du Soleil productions:

Big top shows, where the company creates an entire self-contained venue in a gigantic tent, usually situated in a large open space in a city. The most recent Cirque du Soleil tent show to play Hartford was “Luzia,” in a big top on Market Street in 2019.

Arena tours, which operate similar to rock band tours, playing a circuit of existing arena-sized venues around the country. Cirque du Soleil has brought numerous tours to the XL Center in Hartford over the years, including “Toruk!”(based on the film “Avatar”) in 2018 and “Ovo” in 2016.

Long-running circus theater shows in venues that have been elaborately renovated specifically to host those shows. The vast majority of these — KÀ, Michael Jackson One, Mystère, O, Mad Apple, Mystère and The Beatles LOVE” — can be found in Las Vegas, while others are in Mexico and Brazil as well as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Connecticut’s never had one of these types of shows, though they’ve been as near as Edmonton, Canada and New York City (”Paramour,” which ran for a year on Broadway from 2016-17). One of the newest projects, the New York-themed “Mad Apple,” opened in Las Vegas earlier this year with a Connecticut native, magician TJ Salta, in the cast.

Each Cirque du Soleil show has its own theme and style, often created in collaboration with world-renowned directors and designers. “Corteo” features costumes designed by Dominique Lemieux, while “Crystal” is an ice show with skating routines created by Olympian and world medalist ice dancer Benjamin Agosto.

Of course, the main attraction of any Cirque du Soleil show are the circus acts that are adapted to fit these fantasy worlds. Each tour spotlights world-class acrobats, jugglers, contortionists, clowns or other circus performers considered among the best in the world.

Most Cirque du Soleil shows have little or no dialogue, just music, soundscapes and visual effects. Most, including “Corteo,” have original music scores. “Crystal” stands out in that it features songs made famous by U2, Beyonce, Nina Simone and Sia, though performed in the show by other artists.

The “Corteo” tour will have five performances Dec. 15-18 at Hartford’s XL Center. Tickets have already gone on sale to Club Cirque members and XL Center Cyber Club members, and will go on sale for the general public on July 18 at 10 a.m. for $44 to $145. More information is at xlcenter.com and cirquedusoleil.com .

