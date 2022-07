App analytic firm Sensor Tower (via Ars Technica) has discovered something interesting while going through second quarter 2022 data. For the first time since the App Store opened for business in 2008, the majority of revenue in the states is coming from apps rather than games. According to Sensor Tower, spending on non-gaming apps is increasing at twice the rate of gaming-apps. Since June 2014, spending on apps that are not games has grown at a compounded rate of 40%.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO