What I love about Prime Day is that, if you look closely, you can find huge discounts on products that are already so good, they don’t need any discount at all. A perfect example is Soundcore’s Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds. When they debuted at $170, I thought they were so good, I gave them a 9/10 rating in my review, and issued them Digital Trends’ Editor’s Choice award. But these ratings and awards are always a balancing act between price and performance, so now that these buds are 47% off for Prime Day, and selling for just $90? I’m going to 11.

