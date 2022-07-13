I just bought these great AirPods Pro alternatives for just $71 on Prime Day

Prime Day deals aren’t all about saving money on expensive big-ticket items. There are plenty of deals to be had on already great bargains, including the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds. It was a deal that I felt was too good to pass up, and picked up a pair for myself

The JLab Epic Air Sport ANC truly wireless earbuds are on sale right now for $71 at Amazon . That’s $28 off the normal price, and offers a pretty low-cost way to get a set of truly wireless earbuds with active noise canceling. Though it’s the ear hooks that really sold me on these buds.

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC: was $99 now $71 @ Amazon

If you want a pair of true wireless earbuds on a budget, these might be for you. JLab has managed to squeeze 11 hours of battery life, IP66 water resistance, active noise cancelling and customizable sound into a comfortable secure-fitting design. Just don't forget to activate the coupon for an extra 10% off. View Deal

When you’re looking for truly wireless earbuds, it’s easy to gravitate towards the likes of AirPods Pro , the Sony WF-1000XM4 , or one of the many other discreet-looking options on our best wireless earbuds list. But I was looking for something a little more secure, which is where JLab came into things.

I’ve never been a huge fan of truly wireless earbuds, mainly from a security standpoint. They have a habit of falling out of my ears, especially if I’m wearing them to sleep. That’s something necessitated by a variety of factors, and needless to say, truly wireless earbuds tend to get lost in bedsheets very easily.

Hence the ear hooks. Proper earhooks that are comfortable and stable, and should stop the JLab Epic Air Sport earbuds from going rogue in the middle of the night. The 11 hours of battery life, with active noise cancelling switched on, is just an added bonus.

Our JLab Epic Air Sport ANC review also rated these earbuds pretty highly. Not only are they comfortable compared to the similarly-designed Powerbeats Pro , JLab’s buds are light, offer great sound and excellent control customization, alongside better-than-average ANC. You’re never going to get top-tier ANC in a pair of sub-$100 earbuds, but this is a reasonable compromise.

On the flipside, these buds are cheap for a reason. As our review notes, the call quality could be better and touch controls can be rather finicky. But, being a millennial, phone calls are not something I have to contend with on a regular basis.

If you’d rather get something a little more premium, be sure to check out the best Prime Day AirPods deals and the best Prime Day headphones deals . Because there are plenty of deals to be had on headphones and earbuds from almost every brand.

And don’t forget to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for a chance to save big on almost every gadget you can imagine.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.