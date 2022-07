The top of the leaderboard after two rounds at the 2022 Open Championship features a quartet of stars at 10 under par or better. Cameron Smith is in sole possession of the lead at 13 under after a bogey-free 64 on Friday. First-round leader Cameron Young dropped one spot into second place but is still squarely in the mix to win with a 36-hole score of 11-under par.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO