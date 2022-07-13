ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

SinCa Design Uses the Whole Tree for Their Sustainable Furniture

By 07.13.22
Design Milk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainability is at the heart of husband and wife team SinCa Design’s Connecticut furniture studio. Maria Camarena and Dave Sinaguglia plant ten trees for every piece they make to give back to the planet – so far over 250 through a partnership with non-profit One Tree Planted....

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

The Gravity Concept Bike Is A Versatile 3D-Printed Electric Bicycle

At present, bicycles and e-bikes are one of the best transportation options when it comes to cost and sustainability. Most of the time, though, you are forced to pick between a conventional bike and an electric bike, and you have to make that decision all the way through. Although there are hybrids that blend the two, each has its own shortcomings.
BICYCLES
CNN

The best drip coffee makers of 2022

We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
CNN

The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

90% Of Louis Vuitton’s Latest LV Trainer Is Constructed From Recycled Materials

Louis Vuitton is launching a new version of its LV Trainer that is centered around the concept of sustainability. Crafted from 90% recycled and bio-sourced materials, the silhouette is coated in the Maison’s sustainable development logo and the whole shoe was designed by the late Virgil Abloh, LV’s previous menswear artistic director.
ENVIRONMENT
The Maine Monitor

A tangle of plastic pollution ties back to our clothes

The breakdown of synthetic clothing in washers and dryers releases countless tiny plastic fragments into air and water, aggravating the growing microplastic pollution problem. Shown here is a microscopic view of lint from a clothes dryer. Photo courtesy of Rozalia Project. The soft clouds of gray lint that slide off...
ENVIRONMENT
knowtechie.com

The EIBOS Oceanus makes cleaning 3D-printed objects easy

For those who mess around with 3D printers in their free time, you probably know that actually printing is only one step in the process. After you finish a resin print, you still have to wash and cure the object to remove any excess resin or debris from the surface.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Sustainability#Tree#Art#Sinca Design#Arco
yankodesign.com

Japanese Cypress wood diffuser is an electricity-free, natural way to diffuse essential oils

If you’re one of those who love using essential oils, you probably also have different diffusers at home or you’re always on the lookout for a new one. It’s important to keep your house or room smelling like your favorite scent or to have that oil combination handy for your migraine so having a good diffuser is always crucial (well, aside from your actual oils of course. Most of the ones in the market are electrical or battery-powered but if you’re looking for a more “natural” kind of diffuser, this may be something that will interest you.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Five fascinating inventions to make your home more sustainable

Renewable energy is growing more popular by the day. In the United States, the use of renewable energy grew by 90 percent in the last 20 years, with renewables making up nearly 20 percent of utility-scale U.S. electricity generation in 2020. According to the International Energy Agency, clean energy could account for about 95 percent of the increase in global power capacity between now and 2026.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Art in America

Daniel Tobin on Artistic Intent, Making Mistakes, and Metal Casting with Sustainable Materials

Q&A with Daniel Tobin, cofounder and creative director of UAP (Urban Art Projects). When my brother and I started Urban Artists [now UAP] in the early 1990s, we were interested in connecting with artists and making work for public space. Originally, we encouraged developers to start investing in public works, which helped our business get a foothold in the public art sector in Australia. We set up a small workshop in our hometown of Brisbane on the east coast of Australia, with a team of four. There, we built our own furnaces, bought an old metal workshop, and built our foundry. We started casting in bronze only and we’ve grown from there. Currently, we do wax printing and metal casting of various sorts in ten locations worldwide. But ultimately, we’re makers at heart and we’re very proud of the part that we play in the art ecosystem. We see ourselves as custodians of the making process. Bronze has been cast for five millennia, since the Bronze Age, and we continue doing so today.
DESIGN
Phys.org

Creating eco-friendly sound absorbers from seaweed

From airplanes to apartments, most spaces are now designed with sound-absorbing materials that help dampen the droning, echoing and murmuring sounds of everyday life. But most of the acoustic materials that can cancel out human voices, traffic and music are made from plastic foams that aren't easily recycled or degraded. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering have created a biodegradable seaweed-derived film that effectively absorbs sounds in this range.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
hypebeast.com

Vincent Leroy Turns Electronic Device Lenses Into a Massive Optical Constellation

Housed in front of a historic Parisian mansion. Vincent Leroy often traverses to the far reaches of Earth and his own imagination to create otherworldy installations that prompt the viewer to slow down. Having recently experimented in Fjallsárlón, Iceland for his Anamorphosis study, the French artist returns to his birth...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy