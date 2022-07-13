ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

This Rare 2001 Acura Integra Type R Will Make You Miss Old Days

Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Integra Type R was sold under the Acura badge in the late 1990s and was the top-spec variant of the Integra lineup. Unfortunately, it arrived in the U.S. about two years after its global launch, where it was sold under the Honda badging. However, unlike the JDM-spec Integra Type R,...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Toyota Crown Extended Lineup Previewed With Three Additional Cars

As it turns out, Toyota's new US-bound crossover/SUV mashup is only 25 percent of the Crown story as three additional models are in the pipeline. The Sport, Sedan, and Estate were brought onto the stage to sit alongside the Crossover during the dedicated event organized in Japan. These will form the Crown's sixteenth generation after deciding in 2020 to skip facelifting the current car and focus on a full redesign and an extended portfolio.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Nissan 350Z Has The Weirdest Engine Swap Ever

Now, this is something you don't see every day. Most heavily modified Nissan Z cars start and end life with one of two things: Rodney the Rod coming up from the hood to say "hi," or a big LS engine that actually makes reliable, everyday power with no forced induction. This swapped 350Z rather obviously, will end life without either of those scenarios ever occurring and went big on this swap.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Japan's Flex to bring its retro Toyotas to US

Flex Automotive is a Japanese company that specializes in converting contemporary Toyotas into something resembling earlier generations of the vehicles. The standout is Flex's Land Cruiser offerings which are made to look like the 60 series Land Cruiser of the 1980s. Flex calls the converted cars Renocas, a portmanteau of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Air Conditioning#Jdm#Integra Type R#U S Spec
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1987 Ford Taurus LX

Ford sold just a hair under two million first-generation Tauruses during the 1986 through 1991 model years, so these cars still show up regularly in the car graveyards I frequent. I won’t bother documenting an early Taurus at Ewe Pullet unless it’s something interestingly rare and/or weird— say, an MT-5 model with manual transmission or a factory-hot-rod SHO or a Groovalicious Purple Princess of Peace wagon— and today’s Junkyard Find certainly qualifies. This wretched-looking hooptie began life as a top-trim-level Taurus LX with just about every possible option, found in a Denver-area self-service yard recently.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Shows Off The Celestiq's $300,000 Cabin

Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.
CARS
The Drive

Did You Know Amazon Sells Cheap Dirt Bikes?

Did you all know that Amazon, Jeff Bezos' possibly evil retail giant, sells dirt bikes? We're talking proper dirt bikes with engines, wheels, and suspension. I didn't know, and I'm a massive motorcycle nerd who's covered the industry for years, owned plenty myself, and am currently riding a Zero FX (review coming soon). And yet, Amazon absolutely sells motorcycles. You can go to the site right now, search "dirt bikes," and a number of products will show up with Buy It Now buttons beneath them.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Motorious

Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions

Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
CARS
Motorious

Crazy Man Supercharges Wife’s SUV Without Her Knowing

This devoted husband has decided to show what he will do for love by supercharging his wife’s Cadillac Escalade, her reaction is hilarious. The automotive side of YouTubers is chock full of crazy car enthusiasts with a passion for speed doing things that anyone else would regard as insane. Whether it's a younger guy buying his mom a Lamborghini for her birthday, the Hoonigan team building another insane muscle car, or one of Ken Block'sBlock's various stunts, car enthusiasts never disappoint. However, it's not every day that we get to see a true automotive legend take his wife's car for a run on the dyno. But, of course, that was not all he did, as his plan was to surprise her with a shiny new supercharger on top of their completely stock family hauler. While he is hesitant to call the vehicle a complete build, it has more horsepower than some of the complete in-depth projects he's done in the past.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Overpriced Used Cars in the US

The microchip shortage is still having a significant impact on the American auto market. Even though the average price of a used car declined for four straight months as of May 2022, the price is still thousands of dollars higher than what it was a year earlier. In May 2022, the average used car price […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy