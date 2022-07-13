ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

‘Mutiny’ on easyJet flight as passengers stuck onboard for hours in heatwave

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFBvW_0geBUqAI00

A family has described how a “mutiny” erupted onboard a delayed easyJet flight on Monday, after passengers were forced to sit on the aircraft for over four hours in heatwave temperatures.

Passenger Dominey Jenner accused the airline of only giving customers “one glass of water” and no food during the delay, which lasted from around 4pm until 8.30pm - amid temperatures of 30 to 32C.

She said the unrest onboard became so bad that passengers began phoning Gatwick police, who came to escort them off the flight when it was ultimately cancelled.

Ms Jenner’s flight, EZY6427, had been due to depart at 1.40pm on Monday, but after getting through security, passengers were alerted to a delay to the service.

“At about 1.20pm we were told that there was a technical difficulty with the plane and that engineers need to look at it. We were asked to return to the main lounge,” she told The Independent .

“I asked one of the ground staff if the plane was actually even at Gatwick. He said ‘Yes’, and I asked him to confirm this because I didn’t believe him. He said, ‘That’s the information we’ve been given’ and that it needed a maintenance check.”

Ms Jenner says she predicted at this point the flight would likely be delayed and eventually cancelled, saying the ground staff member “just laughed”.

Passengers for the Dubrovnik flight were eventually boarded at around 4pm.

However, she says the plane then sat on the tarmac until 8.30pm - nearly seven hours after its original departure time.

“We were on the stand until about 4.30pm, having been told we were waiting for a slot. We moved towards the runway and then stopped,” she says.

“We were informed that the ground crew had noticed some abnormalities and that there needed to be another maintenance check.”

Outside, temperatures were climbing to above 30 degrees Celsius, with London and the southeast hitting a peak of 32 on Monday.

“We were given very few updates, none of which were meaningful. After a couple of hours the crew brought us each a glass of water. There was food onboard but apparently they weren’t allowed to open the trolleys.”

Shortly before 8pm, Ms Jenner posted a video of restless passengers to Twitter, tagging easyJet to try to alert management to the situation. She says the customers onboard were hot, dehydrated and furious.

“Various passengers, including myself, told the crew that a decision needed to be made,” she continues.

“Was the flight being cancelled or not? We needed time to rebook flights and overnight accommodation. They just said they knew nothing.”

“One couple had given notice to the crew that they were simply going to walk off the plane in half an hour (the stairs had been down and open the whole time). A few passengers called the police and I heard later that Gatwick police were about to come and escort us off.

“At about 8.30pm the staff finally acceded to giving us some food but just as they were doing so the buses arrived to take us back to the terminal. We then had about an hour to get through passport control (strangely, since we’d not gone anywhere).”

To make matters worse, she says, “our luggage did not arrive until about midnight”.

Giving up on receiving an alternative flight from easyJet, Ms Jenner, her husband and two daughters travelled to Heathrow the following day and were able to catch a flight to Dubrovnik with British Airways.

They arrived at their holiday destination on Tuesday evening, 24 hours after they’d been scheduled to.

“EasyJet needs to take responsibility when things go wrong,” she told The Independent . “To abandon their passengers is completely unacceptable.

“For many families, this will be their first holiday in over two years and easyJet’s failure to plan and fully prepare will have caused a lot of upset and disruption. We won’t be travelling with easyJet again.”

An easyJet spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for the delay and subsequent cancellation of flight EZY6427 from London Gatwick to Dubrovnik, due to a technical issue with the aircraft operating the flight.

“Due to coaching delays as a result of staff sickness at Gatwick airport, customers were delayed in disembarking and while our crew did all possible to minimise the impact of the delay providing refreshments onboard, we fully understand and are very sorry for the difficulty this will have caused.

“We notified customers directly of their options to rebook or receive a full refund, along with information on how to arrange this online or via the app. Unfortunately there was limited hotel accommodation available in London Gatwick and so we advised customers who were required to source their own that they will be reimbursed.

“We would like to apologise to customers once again for the inconvenience caused by the delay and cancellation.”

Comments / 41

Paula Marx
3d ago

ditto. no one should fly now unless it's a life or death situation.its so not worth it. driving is looking so much smarter even with the inflated gas prices.

Reply
24
4/18 lopez
3d ago

I would most definitely have a panic attack or anxiety attack, I would feel like I can't Breath. This is illegal. If someone wants to leave and you are not letting them just because.

Reply(1)
18
13F10
3d ago

When a passenger plane is sitting idle it does not allow heating or cooling available to its passengers which could cause a medical condition to worsen that is underlying

Reply(7)
11
Related
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
FodorsTravel

Who Gets to Use an Empty Middle Seat While Flying? These Are the Rules

When you’re lucky enough to have an empty in-between, does the aisle or window get priority use of the space?. No one likes sitting there, but sometimes it’s just unavoidable. Most airlines charge for window and aisle seats, some of the cheapest fares don’t let you pick a seat, and some airlines have open seating, so if you’re last to board…well there’s only one option left: the middle seat.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Food Shortages
The Independent

Man thrown off Delta flight after striking passenger and flight attendant

A Brazilian passenger was arrested on board a Delta Airlines flight after assaulting a flight attendant and passenger on Tuesday.The pilot on the flight from São Paulo to New York had to divert the plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where US federal agents took the man into custody.The passenger allegedly struck a crew member and another passenger during a flight in the middle of the night after the flight had departed from Guarulhos Airport, the airline told Brazilian news outlet G1.Other passengers who witnessed the altercation said the man initiated the fight, but it was unknown who he had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Newsweek

Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple

The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman climbs over row of passengers to return to seat during flight

A shocked plane passenger has shared footage of a woman appearing to climb over a row of other people to get back to her seat.Twitter user Brandon (@in_jedi) suggested the act was “the most criminal” thing he’s ever seen on a plane and suggested it was happening throughout the seven-hour flight.Wearing pyjamas and socks, the woman can be seen hopping over other passengers - who appear calm - using armrests as footholds.The clip has divided people online, with some left disgusted by her actions, while others defended them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKViral TikTok trick claims to help people fall asleepSolar wind: what is it and what causes it?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We'll never get closer to the harsh reality of Waterloo than this': 'Incredibly rare' remains of humans and horses are uncovered at site of Belgian Napoleonic battle

Archeologists have uncovered 'extremely rare' remains of men and horses killed during the Battle of Waterloo more than 200 years ago. Academics and a team of military veterans digging near Brussels in modern-day Belgium have unearthed the complete skeleton of a man, believed to be a soldier under the command of the Duke of Wellington, who died during the pivotal clash with Napoleon's French army.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Unreasonable and unacceptable’: Emirates defies Heathrow demand to cut passenger numbers

One of the biggest airlines flying in and out of London Heathrow has flatly refused to cut passenger numbers as demanded by the airport owner.Emirates called the demand “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable”.The giant carrier flies a dozen A380 superjumbo aircraft between Heathrow (LHR) and Dubai each day, carrying around 6,000 passengers.On Wednesday the airport made an unprecedented request for airlines to reduce the number of passengers on departing flights – with a daily cap of 100,000 outbound travellers up to and including 11 September 2022.British Airways has responded by stepping up its programme of cancellations, throwing the summer travel plans...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane

United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

The Independent

746K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy