Anthony Gordon is not for sale, insists Everton manager Frank Lampard

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
 3 days ago
Frank Lampard has told Newcastle and Tottenham that Anthony Gordon will not be leaving Everton this summer.

The England Under-21 winger has attracted admirers after a breakthrough season when he was pivotal in Everton’s escape from relegation.

But Lampard has insisted he wants to build his team around Gordon, who he has rewarded with the No 10 shirt while Everton hope to tie him to an extended contract.

Lampard said: “He is a link to the crowd, a link to the fans. he is going nowhere and that is a hugely important thing for me. He is the sort of player we want to build and go forward with.”

Gordon has been given the No 10 shirt after the summer departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Lampard said: “He has worked for it. You have to earn the No 10. I understand this desire for numbers. I was fortunate, I fell into the No 8 [at Chelsea]. I understand it, especially the 10, it has this magic to it, the flair, and he has it, especially in his own style. He deserves it, absolutely.”

Lampard revealed his captain, Seamus Coleman, is injured and in a race to be fit for the start of the season.

However, right-back Nathan Patterson, who missed the end of last season after undergoing surgery on an ankle problem, is fit and could make his belated Premier League debut against Chelsea on the opening day.

James Tarkowski became Everton’s first signing of the summer after joining on a free transfer from Burnley and Lampard was delighted to get the centre-back.

He said: “He is a player I have admired for a long time, since before working at Everton. He is proven Premier League quality and durability. When you look at his numbers at Burnley, a lot of them have been based on a robust desire not to be beaten.

“He’s got great physicality, he is great in both boxes and really good on the ball. I am pleased we got it done quickly. I am sure he is going to be a big player and Evertonians are going to love him. He is a leader, I have seen that straight away and we need leaders.”

Reece Topley expects crunch England showdown with India to ‘feel like away game’

Reece Topley expects an influx of India fans at Emirates Old Trafford to make Sunday’s Royal London Series decider feel “like an away game”.Manchester was the birthplace of the ‘Bharat Army’, India’s worldwide supporters’ group, and the city can be relied upon to provide colourful support whenever the team are in town.Thousands of fans in the area were denied the chance to see their heroes in action last September, when the concluding Test between England and India was postponed a couple of hours before it was due to start, and they will be eager to make up for lost time...
WORLD
