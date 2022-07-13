Australian woman interrogated about abortion status before being deported from US over visa issue

An Australian woman who was deported by US customs and border agents because of a visa issue was allegedly asked about her pregnancy and abortion status while detained.

Modlline Gourley, of Brisbane, said she was detained by border agents while travelling through Los Angeles on 30 June because of a dispute with her visa.

The 32-year-old student told The Guardian she had entered the US through a visa programme that allows business and tourism to be conducted in a 90-day window, but not employment.

Ms Gourley said she was en-route to Canada where she had planned to house and cat-sit in exchange for free accommodation – something she has done before without issue, and as recently as January and February this year.

She said that after being detained by agents, she was patted-down and had her fingerprints scanned before then being subjected to questions about whether she was pregnant.

Ms Gourley, who the report said was wearing a loose-fitting dress, said the question was asked more than once despite it having “no relevance to my situation”.

“She was walking me from one room to the next, and she asked the pregnancy question again,” said Ms Gourley of a customs and border agent. “I don’t know if she had forgotten, or she wanted to work out if I was lying or something.”

The encounter comes in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights enshrined in the landmark Roe v Wade decision, leaving many states with no abortion access at all. Some states, such as California and New York, are safe havens.

“I said no, and she looked at me again and said, ‘Have you recently had an abortion?’” Ms Gourley added of her encounter. “I don’t know the thought process behind that…I just thought, ‘What’s the relevance of that to my situation?’”

In a statement to The Guardian , a US Customs and Border Protection ( CBP ) spokesperson said “allegations of unprofessional behaviour” were taken seriously.

“CBP regrets any inconvenience or unpleasantness a passenger may have experienced during his/her CBP processing,” the spokesperson reportedly said. “We take allegations of unprofessional behavior seriously. CBP has standard procedures for handling allegations of misconduct. If we confirm employee misconduct, we will take firm and appropriate action to correct the situation.”

The agency confirmed that Ms Gourley had been deported back to Brisbane from Los Angeles because her entry visa prohibited applicants from engaging “in any type of employment or get compensation for services rendered”, which appeared to prohibit house-sitting and similar activities.

Ms Gourley, who runs a blog about cat-sitting around the world, told CNBC earlier this year that she had house-sat at more than 50 properties in the US and neighbouring Canada as a way of travelling on a budget.

She is, however, the latest Australian to fall foul of US CBP after a student from the state of Victoria was reportedly denied entry to the US because he had missed a visa requirement about needing to have return or onward flights.

Libby Watson-Brown, an MP in Brisbane where Ms Gourley lives, was quoted as saying that the Australian government needed to do more to warn travellers about the apparent risks associated with travelling through the US.

“Regardless of the USA’s particular regulations regarding pet-sitting, Madolline Gourley was subjected to completely unacceptable behaviour from US border agents,” she said.

The Independent has approached CBP for further comment.