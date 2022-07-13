ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

New Zealand keeper Anna Leat signs for Aston Villa on two-year deal

By Rachel Steinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZbDV_0geBUOtI00
Anna Leat, pictured, has signed a two-year deal with Aston Villa (Nigel French / PA) (PA Wire)

Aston Villa Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Anna Leat to a two-year deal.

The New Zealand international joins the Villans from West Ham where she made her senior debut last season, one of four appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

The 21-year-old scored the winning penalty at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup against Japan to send New Zealand to the semi-finals.

Leat, who will join England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton at Carla Ward’s side, also represented New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She said: “Aston Villa is an incredible club with a lot of history and it is an honour to join.”

“The women’s game, and this league is in such an exciting place and I can’t wait to be a part of this team’s journey.”

Villa will hope to improve on last season’s ninth-place WSL finish when they kick off their new campaign away at Brighton on 11 September.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales slip to defeat in Test decider as South Africa save their best for last

World champions South Africa reserved their best for last as they ended Wales’ dream of a Test series triumph by winning the decider 30-14 in Cape Town.Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber recalled eight of South Africa’s 2019 World Cup-winning team after Wales levelled the series seven days ago.And it worked a treat as South Africa took the series 2-1 through tries from Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi, with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties for a 20-point haul.Wales battled hard throughout and their defensive resistance often proved heroic, but they could only muster a Tommy Reffell try...
RUGBY
The Independent

Gregor Townsend ‘so proud’ of Scotland despite last-gasp Argentina series defeat

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was proud of his players despite suffering a series defeat in Argentina in the final seconds of their tour.Scotland led by 15 points in the third Test decider after try doubles from Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman.But the hosts fought back and Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli went over after the 80-minute mark before sealing a 34-31 win by converting his own try.Three tough tests and three battling encounters. Thank you for hosting, @LosPumas 🤝#AsOne pic.twitter.com/vjzsREgq6q— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 16, 2022Townsend told Sky Sports: “We are obviously really disappointed because we were ahead...
RUGBY
The Independent

Spain see off Denmark to book quarter-final meeting with England at Euro 2022

England will take on Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after Marta Cardona headed a last-gasp winner to earn the Spanish a 1-0 victory over Denmark.Having gone into the game only needing a draw to progress from Group B in second place behind Germany, Spain controlled the contest at the Brentford Community Stadium and were eventually rewarded for their efforts in the 90th minute.Cardona looped a header over Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen after Olga Carmona’s cross had picked her out at the far post.Denmark were well-organised, unlike in their opening 4-0 defeat to Germany at the same ground, but were...
SOCCER
The Independent

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praises Germany’s ‘very solid’ performance after win

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a “very solid” performance from the team after they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes.The eight-time champions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group B winners after beating Denmark 4-0 and Spain 2-0, made a string of unsuccessful attempts on goal at Stadium MK before going in front in the 40th minute via Sophia Kleinherne’s header.Germany skipper Popp then notched her third goal of the tournament with a 48th-minute header, and substitute Nicole Anyomi subsequently added a strike just after...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Leat
Person
Hannah Hampton
Person
Carla Ward
The Independent

Hampshire win Vitality Blast after edging out Lancashire in dramatic final

Hampshire collected their first Vitality Blast crown in a decade after edging out Lancashire in the final in a low-scoring thriller that went down to the last ball at Edgbaston.While Matt Parkinson claimed four for 26 having been released from England duty to feature at Finals Day, Ben McDermott’s 62 off 36 balls proved more significant as Hampshire got to 152 for eight.Lancashire became the first team to chase down a 200-plus total at Finals Day in overcoming Yorkshire in their semi but they were beaten by a solitary run on a wearing pitch following an extraordinary finale.With four required...
SPORTS
The Independent

Who are Bayern Munich now? Robert Lewandowski’s imminent exit raises identity question

Timing is part of the striker’s art. Robert Lewandowski can time his arrival into the penalty box better than virtually anyone else. First to the ball so often, he was reportedly last to training recently, apparently late three days in a row. A sulking striker seemed to be sending a message. It was heeded. A day later, Bayern Munich announced a deal had been agreed. Lewandowski will join one of the worst Barcelona teams in the last four decades.Not, perhaps, that he would phrase it that way. But if Bayern Munich’s status as a destination club may feel under...
SOCCER
The Independent

Harry Maguire eager to put disappointing season and career ‘setback’ behind him

Harry Maguire is determined to bounce back from a disappointing season where the Manchester United captain admits his career took a “setback”.Being the most expensive defender in history naturally brings increased scrutiny, as does skippering one of the biggest clubs in the world.Maguire’s performances and leadership were pored over in great detail during a chastening campaign for all connected to United, leading to questions about his future in the backline.But new manager Erik ten Hag backed the oft-criticised £80million defender when confirming he would retain the captain’s armband and the 29-year-old England international is driven to kick on.“Listen, last year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Hammers#Wsl
The Independent

Wayne Pivac hails South Africa tour as significant step forward for Wales

Wayne Pivac described Wales’ South Africa tour as “a big step in the right direction” despite seeing their dream of Test series glory dashed.South Africa took the decider 30-14 in Cape Town, with head coach Jacques Nienaber having recalled eight of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup-winning team after Wales levelled the series seven days ago.And it worked a treat as South Africa claimed the series 2-1 through tries from Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi, with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties for a 20-point haul.A brave and valiant display by Wales wasn't quite enough as the Springboks...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland suffer series heartbreak in Argentina after late Emiliano Boffelli try

Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli crossed after the 80-minute mark to deny Scotland a tour series victory in Argentina.Scotland were 15 points ahead with half an hour left following try doubles from Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman but the hosts fought back to seal a 34-31 victory in front of 30,000 fans in Santiago del Estero.The pulsating decider ended in dramatic fashion when Argentina worked the ball out wide for Boffelli – who finished with 17 points – to go over following some sustained late pressure.The winger had squandered a good chance for an early try when he mishandled...
RUGBY
The Independent

Riyad Mahrez needs new phone and Ireland celebrate – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 16.FootballRiyad Mahrez needs a new phone.(yes i know 🤦🏻‍♂️😂😂) pic.twitter.com/XDXmKwnqAY— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 16, 2022Was waiting for the new contract 👀😂 https://t.co/lqfwg9mHdL— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 16, 2022City jetted off.✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9RI6abE8VA— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) July 16, 2022🔜🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NYf71XBCqb— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) July 16, 2022Chelsea got their man.Sorted. 🤙#KoulibalyIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/pVlyNywgjt— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2022Virgil van Dijk made a promise.Leeds were enjoying Australia.Rugby UnionIreland stunned New Zealand...
WORLD
The Independent

‘My world is falling apart’: Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones diagnosed with dementia

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has revealed his fears for the future after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia aged 41.Jones, capped 75 times and a member of the British and Irish Lions squad on the 2005 tour of New Zealand, received the diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in December last year.In an interview with the Sunday Times, Jones said: “I feel like my world is falling apart.“I am really scared because I’ve got three children and three step-children and I want to be a fantastic dad.“I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I’m not....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Michael Matthews conquers sweltering conditions to clinch memorable Tour de France stage win

Michael Matthews powered his way up the steep climb to the airfield in Mende to win his first Tour de France stage in five years and surely the finest of his four to date.The 31-year-old made his name winning bunch sprints, but this time he attacked from a breakaway and then showed his maturity on the three-kilometre climb, named after 1995 winner Laurent Jalabert, at the end of this 192km stage from Saint Etienne.Matthews kept his cool in temperatures touching 40 degrees centigrade as Alberto Bettiol passed him and briefly rode clear but then faded before the summit, allowing the...
CYCLING
The Independent

31C predicted across parts of England on Sunday ahead of record-breaking highs

Temperatures are predicted to hit 31C across central England on Sunday ahead of record-breaking highs next week.The Met Office has forecast dry weather in Wales, the Midlands, the South East and south-west England on Sunday as temperatures jump to 31C in most places when an amber extreme heat warning comes in to force.The North West and north-east England, and Scotland, meanwhile are predicted to have a cloudier day, with some showers or rain at times.Exceptional, if not unprecedented temperatures have been and will continue to affect western Europe in the coming daysThe heat in Iberia should ease a little, but...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Reece Topley expects crunch England showdown with India to ‘feel like away game’

Reece Topley expects an influx of India fans at Emirates Old Trafford to make Sunday’s Royal London Series decider feel “like an away game”.Manchester was the birthplace of the ‘Bharat Army’, India’s worldwide supporters’ group, and the city can be relied upon to provide colourful support whenever the team are in town.Thousands of fans in the area were denied the chance to see their heroes in action last September, when the concluding Test between England and India was postponed a couple of hours before it was due to start, and they will be eager to make up for lost time...
WORLD
The Independent

Formula E: What is the next race and which cities are on the 2022 calendar?

Motor racing continues to enthrall and impress across all disciplines with many championships growing hugely in stature and audience over the past couple of years, and Formula E is no exception.The FIA’s all-electric championship sees drivers take their no-emissions cars into street races across the globe, pushing the boundaries of new technologies as they seek to surge to victory.At the same time, FE aims to further highlight the necessity, and the ability, of cities and organisations to affect global change in terms of sustainability, social improvement and of course electric mobility.Formula E takes place across North, Central and South America,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Courtney Lawes hails England for ‘digging in’ to secure series victory in Sydney

Courtney Lawes saluted the fighting spirit that enabled England to withstand another Australia fightback and secure a series-clinching 21-17 victory in Sydney.Mirroring the second Test, England built a 21-10 lead through tries by Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith but then had to show resolve to weather a final-quarter assault from the Wallabies.Lawes and Luke Cowan-Dickie combined to claim the crucial turnover that relieved the pressure as Eddie Jones masterminded a second series victory over the team he coached from 2001 to 2005.“It was tough. I’ve spoken through the whole tour about how, as a team, we want to have that...
RUGBY
The Independent

South Africa v Wales LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as Springboks win the series in Cape Town

South Africa won a decisive third Test 30-14 versus Wales to secure the series 2-1 and halt a run of northern hemisphere victories after success for Ireland and England earlier in the day.Fly-half Handre Polland scored 20 points, including the first try, as the world champions outscored the tourists three tries to one.Bongi Mbonambi and captain Siya Kolisi added the other Springbok tries with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties.Tommy Reffell went over for the Welsh try and skipper Dan Bigger added three penalties for the tourists, who upset the hosts in last week’s second Test in Bloemfontein to set up a series decider.Follow all the action from South Africa vs Wales below with our live blog: Read More Talking points ahead of Wales’ third Test against South AfricaSiya Kolisi hopes South Africa’s series decider against Wales will build character
WORLD
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 14 result LIVE: Michael Matthews wins with Jonas Vingegaard retaining yellow jersey

Michael Matthews completed a phenomenal ride to claim his fourth stage victory in the Tour de France and his first in five years. It took 40km and two category climbs for a breakaway of 23 riders to form with Matthews the only member of Team BikeExchange–Jayco.Knowing that there were others around him preparing their plans, Matthews attacked with 50km of the stage to go. It was an exceptional tactical decision as he was joined by three other riders before pushing clear of the break. On the final climb Matthews was caught by Alberto Bettiol but he dug into his...
CYCLING
The Independent

The Independent

746K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy