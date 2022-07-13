ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The race to No 10: Who has cleared the first hurdle?

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8Rdx_0geBUIaw00
A new prime minister will take residence in Downing Street in September (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

A crowded field of contenders is vying to replace Boris Johnson as the next Tory leader and prime minister.

Here are the MPs who have secured enough nominations to go through to the next round of the process and what they have to say on tax policy, one of the early dividing lines in the contest.

– Rishi Sunak

Age: 42

Ministerial experience: Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 5 when he quit in protest at the Prime Minister’s leadership.

What did he do before politics? Hedge fund manager.

What does he say on tax? He has promised to get the tax burden down once inflation is under control saying “it is a question of when, not if”, but warned rivals “it is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes”.

What does he say on defence spending? He views the Nato target of 2% of GDP as a “floor and not a ceiling” and notes it is set to rise to 2.5% “over time” but refuses to set “arbitrary targets”.

What is his position on identity politics? He has criticised “trends to erase women via the use of clumsy, gender neutral language”.

How did he vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave

Constituency: Richmond (Yorks)

Number of publicly-declared supporters as of 10am Wednesday: 48

Lowest odds: 6/4

– Penny Mordaunt

Age: 49

Ministerial experience: Currently Trade Minister, has had Cabinet jobs in the defence and international development briefs.

What did she do before politics? She was a magician’s assistant while in college before a career in public relations.

What does she say about tax? She has pledged a 50% cut in VAT on fuel. But she insists she will maintain control of the public finances.

What does she say on defence spending? She stands by the manifesto commitment to the Nato target but would also create a civil defence force to supplement the military.

Where does she stand on identity politics? She said: “It was Margaret Thatcher who said ‘Every prime minister needs a Willie’. A woman like me doesn’t have one.”

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave

Constituency: Portsmouth North

Number of publicly-declared supporters as of 10am Wednesday: 29

Lowest odds: 13/8

– Liz Truss

Age: 46

Ministerial experience: Current Foreign Secretary.

What did she do before politics? Worked as an economist for Shell and Cable and Wireless and was then a deputy director for right-of-centre think tank Reform.

What does she say on tax? She has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one”, reversing April’s rise in National Insurance and promising to keep “corporation tax competitive”.

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Remain

Constituency: South West Norfolk

Number of publicly-declared supporters as of 10am Wednesday: 21

Lowest odds: 10/3

– Nadhim Zahawi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozXdG_0geBUIaw00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Age: 55

Ministerial experience: Current Chancellor of the Exchequer.

What did he do before politics? Founded polling firm YouGov.

What does he say on tax? He has promised the basic rate income tax would be cut by 1p to 19p in 2023 and then to 18p in 2024.

What does he say on defence spending? He would increase spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025.

Where does he stand on the 2050 net zero target? Believes the target has to be met but also wants to “pause” both VAT and “green” levies on energy bills for two years.

What is his position on identity politics? Says the protection of women and women’s rights should be a priority while other protected characteristics should be treated in a “sensitive way”.

How did he vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave

Constituency: Stratford-on-Avon

Number of publicly-declared supporters as of 10am Wednesday: 13

Lowest odds: 66/1

– Tom Tugendhat

Age: 49

Ministerial experience: Never held ministerial office but chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

What did he do before politics? Served in the Army Intelligence Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan and as an adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff.

What does he say about tax? He would cut 10p a litre off fuel duty and change tax incentives to encourage business investment.

What is his position on defence spending? He would increase it to 3% of GDP saying national security must come before “bean counters and spreadsheets”.

How did he vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Remain

Constituency: Tonbridge and Malling

Number of publicly-declared supporters as of 10am Wednesday: 20

Lowest odds: 16/1

– Suella Braverman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnPO1_0geBUIaw00
Attorney General Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Age: 42

Ministerial experience: Current Attorney General.

What did she do before entering politics? She was a barrister specialising in public law and judicial review cases, including defending the Home Office in immigration cases.

What does she say about tax? She would cut VAT on energy and fuel bills. Corporation tax would also be cut to attract and incentivise investment.

What does she say on the net zero target? Says the “all-consuming desire” to achieve the target by 2050 should be suspended otherwise the economy “will end up with zero growth”.

Where does she stand on identity politics? Wants to get rid of “woke rubbish” and return to “a country where describing a man and a woman in terms of biology does not mean that you’re going to lose your job”.

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave

Constituency: Fareham

Number of publicly-declared supporters as of 10am Wednesday: 12

Lowest odds: 50/1

– Jeremy Hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISoli_0geBUIaw00
Jeremy Hunt is having another run at the Tory leadership after losing to Boris Johnson in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Age: 55

Ministerial experience: Former foreign secretary, health secretary and culture secretary.

What did he do before politics? Ran a marketing consultancy and then an education publishing firm.

What does he say on tax? He has promised to slash corporation tax to 15% and remove business rates for five years in the poorest communities. But he would keep the National Insurance rise and any cut in income tax could only come if it was sustainable, with a growing economy.

What is he saying on defence spending? He is promising to raise it to 3% of GDP by 2028 and to reverse planned cuts to the size of the Army.

How did he vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Remain

Constituency: South West Surrey

Number of publicly-declared supporters as of 10am Wednesday: 11

Lowest odds: 33/1

– Kemi Badenoch

Age: 42

Ministerial experience: Resigned as equalities minister and a minister in the Levelling Up department on July 6.

What did she do before politics? Worked in McDonald’s while at college, trained as an engineer, became an associate director at private bank Coutts and held a senior role with the Spectator magazine.

What does she say on tax? She is committed to reducing corporate and personal taxes but told rivals “I will not enter into a tax bidding war over, ‘my tax cuts are bigger than yours’.”

What does she say about the net zero target? Has described the current policy as “unilateral economic disarmament” that is being pursued “without thought” for industries in the poorer parts of the UK.

What’s her position on identity politics? A possible indication – the general neutral toilets at the venue for her campaign launch had paper “men” or “ladies” signs taped to the doors.

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave

Constituency: Saffron Walden

Number of publicly-declared supporters as of 10am Wednesday: 19

Lowest odds: 10/1

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Key dates in the Conservative leadership contest

Tory MPs hope to have reduced the search for Boris Johnson’s successor, due to be announced on September 5, to two possibilities in the coming days. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, trade minister Penny Mordaunt, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch will face off in Sunday’s second debate.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership candidate says she will ‘eliminate’ right to protection from torture and inhuman treatment

A Conservative party leadership candidate has said she would "eliminate" human rights law protecting people from torture and inhuman treatment.Suella Braverman, who has made it into the second round of the contest to replace Boris Johnson, said Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights was tying the government's hands.She argued that the government's policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda could be found illegal under the protections Britain committed to in 1953, and they would have to go. Article 3 stipulates: "No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."Her comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alok Sharma warns he may resign if new Tory leader ditches net zero pledge

Cabinet minister and Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned he may quit if the new prime minister does not take a strong stance on climate change. Mr Sharma’s intervention in the Tory leadership race comes as the UK braces for record-breaking temperatures as high as 41C this week. The extreme weather has prompted the Met Office to issue a red ‘danger to life’ warning and the government to hold two emergency Cobra meetings. In an interview with The Observer, Mr Sharma accused some candidates of being “lukewarm” on net zero in the bid to become prime minister. He said: “Anyone...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak woos Brexit supporters with vow to fast-track ripping up of EU rules

Rishi Sunak is making a fresh pitch to Brexit-backing Tories in the party’s leadership race, with a vow to rip up EU rules on financial services, data and clinical trials.The former chancellor said that he would decide within 100 days of becoming prime minister which of a mountain of 2,400 outstanding laws and regulations should disappear. He is also promising a “Big Bang 2.0” for the City of London.Mr Sunak’s rejection of immediate tax cuts is a risk, given that the Conservative grassroots are to pick the party’s new leader, but he is pointing out that – unlike his...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suella Braverman
The Independent

Alok Sharma hints he could quit if new PM is ‘weak’ on net zero agenda

The Cabinet minister who led last year’s landmark UN climate change summit in Glasgow has indicated he could resign if the next prime minister is not fully committed to the net zero agenda.Cop26 president Alok Sharma said that while it was “absolutely a leadership issue”, some of the remaining candidates in the Tory leadership race had been only “lukewarm”.In an interview with The Observer, he urged them to “proactively” set out their support for the net zero agenda and “green” growth.I hope every candidate realises why this is so important for voters generally and why it’s important for Conservative supportersAlok...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

New rocket systems wreaking havoc on Russia’s army could be game changer for Ukraine

Ukraine hopes highly-precise missile systems supplied by the US – that have killed hundreds of Vladimir Putin’s troops over recent weeks – can help it defeat Russia and regain control of captured parts of the country.In late June, the US sent eight high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) to Ukraine on the condition that it would not use them against targets on Russian soil. Four more units are expected by the end of July.The Himars – more powerful than the M777 Howitzers that Washington sent Ukraine in April – can fire six 227mm GPS-guided missiles at a time...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv strikes deal with Putin to free grain blocked by Russia

Turkey has announced a deal with the governments of Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.The deal was set to be signed when the parties meet again next week and included joint controls for checking grains in ports and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes for Ukrainian grain.Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat”.Mr Sullivan’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Identity Politics#Vat#Uk#Nato#Cabinet
The Independent

Liz Truss vows biggest change in economic policy in decades if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has vowed to bring about the biggest economic change the UK has seen in 30 years in her bid to become the next prime minister.The foreign secretary said she wants a “bold new approach” to confront the economic crisis the country is facing. During the leadership campaign, Ms Truss has pledged a radical overhaul of the taxation system if she gets into Downing Street that would include ditching green levies on energy bills.In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss said: “What I want to achieve is the biggest change in our economic policy for 30 years....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Sunak tells Tory rivals inflation must be beaten before taxes can be cut

Rishi Sunak has again insisted inflation must be brought under control before the Government can cut taxes, following a bruising clash with Tory leadership contenders Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.In a combative performance in the first televised debate of the contest on Friday night, the former chancellor rounded on his rivals saying proposals to raise borrowing to pay for tax cuts were a “fairytale”.Speaking during a visit to Teesside, where he secured the backing of regional mayor Ben Houchen, Mr Sunak doubled down on his message saying the priority had to be curbing spiralling prices.“I think the number one economic...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt hits back at new claims she supported gender self-identification

Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has hit back at fresh claims that she supported gender self-identification when she was a government equalities minister.In the first televised debate on Friday, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who also has responsibility for equality issues, claimed Ms Mordaunt had backed a push for self-ID for those who wish to transition.They said that together they had reversed the policy.Ms Mordaunt strongly challenged the claims. She said that while she had ordered a review of the Gender Recognition Act, she was not in favour of self-identification and would “not have divorced...
POLITICS
The Independent

Protests across UK oppose ‘heinous’ Rwanda migrant deportation policy

Campaigners have rallied against the Government’s “heinous” policy to send some migrants to Rwanda in a series of protests across the UK.Protests were due to take place in Cambridge, Cardiff, Coventry, Leeds, Manchester, Oxford and Sheffield, according to Care4Calais – a refugee charity.Images on social media also appeared to show people protesting outside Brook House Immigration Removal Centre, by Gatwick Airport, and Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre, near Heathrow Airport.The demonstrations were called as part of the #StopRwanda campaign, launched by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Care4Calais and Stand Up To Racism.The campaign is backed by 11 trade unions, including the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

O’Neill to brief US politicians in Washington on need to restore Stormont

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said she will brief senior US politicians on the need to restore powersharing at Stormont during a visit to Washington.Ms O’Neill will travel to the US on Monday for a series of meetings with Congressional members and Irish American leaders.She said the US remained a “critical partner” for peace and progress in Northern Ireland but added that the Conservative Government had proved it was an “untrustworthy partner”.Powersharing in Northern Ireland is in limbo after the DUP blocked the formation of a devolved executive following May’s election in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.The...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Israel strikes Gaza target in response to rocket fire

The Israeli military attacked what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early Saturday in response to a pair of rocket attacks overnight. The exchange that took place hours after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. The army said...
WORLD
The Independent

What is homeopathy?

Conservative leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt is facing criticism for her support of homeopathy, an alternative medicine which is not endorsed by the NHS. On Friday, analysis of parliamentary records and public comments by The Guardian found that Ms Mordaunt has “repeatedly” expressed support for homeopathy and has called for NHS doctors to use it in practice.
HEALTH
The Independent

Biden news - live: Jamal Khashoggi’s American lawyer detained in UAE

President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East came to an end with yet more controversy after it emerged that an American lawyer who previously represented Jamal Khashoggi had been detained in the UAE.US citizen Asim Ghafoor was detained at Dubai airport on Thursday while travelling to Istanbul for a family wedding and is now being held in a detention facility on charges related to an in absentia conviction for money laundering. Mr Ghafoor had no prior knowledge of any conviction, a human rights group said.On Saturday, Mr Biden met with UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine war: At least 16 civilians killed as Russia steps up onslaught on cities

At least 16 civilians have been killed after Russia launched attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities across the country.Urban areas were hit by Russian strikes on Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. This included Chuhuiv, a city in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Local officials said three people – including a 70-year-old woman – were killed in a pre-dawn rocket strike. The deputy head of Kharkiv’s regional police force said the rockets had partly destroyed a two-storey apartment block, a school and administrative buildings.Locals were seen searching through the rubble for documents, while other images showed a huge crater in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

746K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy