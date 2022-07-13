Ian Blackford v Boris Johnson full exchange: SNP member attacks PM over ‘toxic’ Tory race

Boris Johnson faced Ian Blackford in Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday (13 July), almost a week after he announced he was to step down as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

The SNP Westminster leader used his time in the Commons to blast the Tory leadership contest, branding it a "toxic race to the right."

"Scotland literally can't afford the cost of living with Westminster... people in Scotland don't just want rid of [Johnson] they want rid of the whole rotten Westminster system", Blackford said.