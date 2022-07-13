ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

London Police Department Names Interim Chief

By Dave Begley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London Police Department named an interim police chief this week. Travis Dotson was named interim police chief. He succeed Darrel Kilburn who retired in June. A news release from the department said Dotson...

lakercountry.com

Old Russell Springs police department to be demolished

The old Russell Springs Police Department on High Street will soon be demolished, according to Mayor Eddie Thomas. Thomas said a state building inspector came to town recently and after surveying the building, recommended that it be demolished. Work on demolishing the old building should begin in the next few...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
foxlexington.com

London police warning of police impersonation hoax

LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The London Police Department is warning people about an impersonation hoax plaguing the Laurel County. The department said Laurel County 911 has received numerous calls about someone using the police department phone number and pretending to be Travis Dotson from the London Police Department.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. fire chief, city council member facing theft charge

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A public figure in Lincoln County is facing a theft charge. James Lane is the Hustonville fire chief and a city council member. According to his citation, he used a gas card from the business he works for to make personal items and gas purchases, totaling more than $1,700 in a six-month span.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Two London Men Arrested On Burglary And Other Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Detective Taylor McDaniel and Deputy Brian France were dispatched to a residence off Blanton Subdivision Road where people and unauthorized vehicles were there while the owners were out of town. Deputies arrived to find 52-year-old Shane Brock and 55-year-old James Boggs, both of London, inside the home damaging a dishwasher and other items trying to remove them. Both were arrested and charged with Burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Boggs was also charged on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and theft by deception – cold checks. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LONDON, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction Unit Hailed A Success

Laurel County Sheriff John Root recently introduced an Interdiction Team to the sheriff’s department, a task force comprised of two officers who strictly focus on drug-related issues in the area. The sheriff’s office has also partnered with the Barbourville Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to create the 75-80 Interdiction Team. Those with the sheriff’s office say the 75-80 team has impacted the area in a big way, seizing large quantities of drugs and ultimately creating a safer region. Public Information Officer, Gilbert Acciardo, said they have been very successful in the last three months. He said they’ve gotten over eight pounds of meth, a large quantity of heroin, xanax bars, the deadly fentanyl and more. He added that he hopes the sheriff’s office can expand the team to connect with more agencies to decrease drug abuse even further in the region.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Search for stolen truck underway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Deputies with the sheriff’s office tell WYMT the truck was stolen early Thursday morning from a business parking lot off Highway 229. The vehicle is a 1998 Chevy 1500.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Illinois Man Arrested In Rockcastle County Robbery

Kentucky State Police say a man was arrested in Chicago after an April robbery in Rockcastle County. The robbery happened at a Brodhead business on April 2. Troopers say a man showed a gun and took some money from the business. The amount of money was not released. Investigators say the man forced employees into a closet and eventually ran. Police were able to watch surveillance video from the business and get other evidence that led to a suspect. A warrant was issued for 42-year-old Danyell L. Griffith of Chicago, Illinois. Griffith was arrested and sent back to Kentucky. He was lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center and charged with one count of robbery. The investigation is ongoing.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Teenager dead after being hit by train in Laurel County

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - One 16-year-old is dead following an incident involving a train in Laurel County. It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Robinson Creek Road south of London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the teenager was hit by the train, which was traveling south,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Wayne County man still missing

Wayne County law enforcement officers are continuing to search for a man who has been missing since July 5. 46-year-old Ricky Griffis was reported missing on July 6, and his car and cell phone were discovered in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Methamphetamine Arrest one of two in Laurel County, Kentucky during Complaint Investigation of Female Subject standing in Road screaming for Help

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brian France along with Deputy Bobby Jones arrested two individuals on Cherry Avenue approximately 10 miles South of London early Sunday morning July 10, 2022 at approximately 5:53 AM. The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP: Death investigation in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man in Lee County. According to a post on the Lee County Department of Public Safety Facebook page, mowing crews were working on Hieronymus Loop Road in the Saint Helens community on Wednesday morning. Flagging crews...
LEE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

I-75 widening project in Laurel County comes to a close

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year project in Laurel County to widen I-75 was completed this week, and it gives drivers a safer, more efficient way to travel from Exit 29 in Corbin to Covington. The $120 million project expanded the 14-mile northbound and southbound highway from four to...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Missing Person Investigation Underway in Monticello

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting anyone who may know the location of Ricky Griffis of Monticello, Ky. to contact the Wayne County Sheriff Office ASAP. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, at Deputy Joe Horne responded to a call from Ricky’s family stating they had not seen, or had they heard anything from him since Monday July 4, 2022, which was uncommon for Ricky. Ricky did not show up for work either. They family received a returned text message from Ricky on Tuesday July 5, 2022, at 9:29 am with him saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with Ricky since then. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, Ricky’s vehicle was located in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. A search by of the area by the Wayne County Sheriff Office and an extended search by the Wayne County Rescue Squad along with family members with Ricky not being located. The search and investigation is continuing.
MONTICELLO, KY

