Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband grew up poor in a single-parent household. I grew up better off, with both parents making six figures. My parents were both good at saving, and good at investing money wisely. My husband knows we were better off (multiple trips to Disney World, all the fancy ‘80s toys, a large house with two spare rooms) but I don’t think he realizes just how well off. I’m just wondering if I should prepare him in some way for when my mom passes away, or go the “Surprise! We get a third of a multi-million dollar estate” route.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 DAYS AGO