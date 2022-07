A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of an elementary school teacher, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Charlie Malzahn was charged in 2017 with murdering 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe, after she posted bond for him. She had put her house up as collateral to get Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail, where he was being held on three felony charges.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO