ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aav7_0geBNLvE00
(NYC Emergency Management via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City residents are accustomed to warnings about all kinds of potential threats — severe weather, public health, mass shootings.

But a new PSA on surviving a nuclear attack has rattled some cages.

Released this week by the city’s emergency management agency, the 90-second video advises citizens to stay indoors and wash off any radioactive dust or ash. It opens on a computer-generated street, devoid of life. Damaged skyscrapers can be seen in the background.

Looking into the camera, a spokesperson says: “So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit.”

Many New Yorkers were left asking, “Why now?”

Christina Farrell, the city’s emergency management deputy commissioner, said the video isn’t tied to any specific threats. She said it’s about raising awareness of something most people haven’t given much thought.

“There’s no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out,” Farrell told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “It’s just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century.”

She said the agency’s goal is to empower people regarding a scary subject, and despite the mixed reactions to the video, “people have thanked us that we are approaching this topic.”

“I don’t know if there’s ever the perfect moment to talk about nuclear preparedness,” she added, saying city officials have discussed implementing nuclear guidelines for quite some time. New York’s emergency response program, Ready New York, has been around since 2003.

Mayor Eric Adams has said he doesn’t believe the video was alarmist, telling reporters Tuesday “I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 The Block

New York Emergency Officials Release A PSA To Prepare Residents For A Nuclear Attack

Emergency officials in New York released a public service announcement (PSA) to help residents prepare for a nuclear attack. Since the tragedy of 9/11, New York is largely viewed as a city, which stays on high alert. As one of America’s major metropolises, New York emergency officials sudden interest in cautioning residents about a potential nuclear attack isn’t completely strange. It does come with some warranted anxiety for Empire State residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Southern Minnesota News

NYC Alarmed By Nuclear Attack PSA

(New York, NY) — Some New Yorkers are alarmed by a new ad that shows how to survive a nuclear attack. New York City emergency officials released a public service announcement this week about what to do in case of a nuclear attack. A spokesperson for NYC Emergency Management said Wednesday that there’s been no direct threat to the city, but that they felt it was important to address the topic. New York Mayor Eric Adams gave his approval to the 90-second video, and denied that it was “alarmist.” The White House National Security Advisor said yesterday that the federal government did not play a role in the video.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For ‘Nuclear Attack’

New Yorkers have had a lot to worry about in recent years. Now emergency officials in New York want Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack. On Monday, the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new public service announcement (PSA) that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
nypressnews.com

Eric Adams Can’t Stop Talking About Crime. There Are Risks to That.

Murders and shootings are down in New York City this year. But you might not know it if you listen to the city’s mayor, Eric Adams. In May, Mr. Adams said he had “never witnessed crime at this level,” even though there were 488 murders in the city last year compared with 2,262 in 1990, when he was a transit police officer. Months earlier, he told reporters that he “felt unsafe” riding the subway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebulletin.org

This is an official New York City video about how to survive a nuclear attack. Please do not freak out.

It didn’t quite have “duck and cover” urgency, and no one was told to hide under a desk. Still, the New York City Emergency Management department’s new public service announcement on nuclear preparedness seemed to raise (and in some cases singe) eyebrows across the media ecosphere this week. The video PSA is actually pretty matter of fact, telling New Yorkers the three things they should do in case of nuclear attack: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned to media and governmental updates on conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The hate crime murder of Jimmy Zappalorti: A Staten Islander’s stolen life, and the legacy that endures 32 years later

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least once a week, Robert Zappalorti thinks about his younger brother, Jimmy. The elder Zappalorti was 49 years old when Jimmy was stabbed to death by two men intent on robbing him, heinously murdered near his parents’ house in his home community of Charleston on Jan. 22, 1990. The Vietnam War veteran, who was openly gay, was targeted because one of his assailants, Michael Taylor, “didn’t like queers.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#New Yorkers#The Associated Press
cnyhomepage.com

New York COVID update Thursday, July 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to ***. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Is New York City Preparing Residents For A Nuclear Attack?

New York City is not lacking in problems: rising crime levels coupled with record-high retirements and resignations from its police force, skyrocketing housing costs, retailers struggling to pay hefty rents, a crumbling infrastructure and Lea Michele coming to Broadway in September to star in “Funny Girl” – okay, that last one isn’t quite in league with the other issues, but you get the idea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total. Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. Earlier today,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

6 Wild Animal Laws in New York You Won’t Believe Had to Be Banned

Tiger selfies, fur sales, and tattoos are all taboo in New York. Here are 6 wild animal laws in the Empire State that are now illegal because someone actually did it. It's illegal to take any pictures inside an enclosure with tigers or other big cats at traveling fairs or circuses. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law banning selfies with tigers and other big cats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Many New Yorkers got behind on utility bills during pandemic

ALBANY. NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number of New York residents behind on utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic soared according to a report released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. One in eight state residents face overdue utility bills, with 60% of those residents living in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Teacher, Cop Arrested By New York Comptroller

A man who educated young minds in the Hudson Valley and also protected the region for many years was arrested. On Thursday, New York State State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli along with Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg and New York State Police announced the arrest of a former Ulster County BOCES instructor who's also a former Westchester County Police Officer.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy