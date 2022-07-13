The South Florida Morning Show HR 4 7-13-22

An elderly woman was killed by two alligators who grabbed her before she could climb out of a Florida pond she fell into as she took a walk near her home.Authorities say the victim was attacked by the two reptiles in Sarasota County, on Friday evening as she walked at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood.The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who has not been named, was seen falling into the pond and “struggled to stay afloat.”“While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water,”...

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO