ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 4 7-13-22

850wftl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis hour we talk about President Joe Biden is in...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Police in Alaska are investigating a social media photo of a woman who showed an officer her 'white privilege card' instead of a driver's license during traffic stop

A woman reportedly pulled out her "white privilege card" during a traffic stop in Alaska. Mimi Israelah said she was pulled over for weaving and couldn't find her license, the AP reported. The officers who responded are under investigation following the incident. Police in Anchorage, Alaska are investigating a viral...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Independent

Elderly woman falls into Florida pond and is killed by two alligators before she could escape

An elderly woman was killed by two alligators who grabbed her before she could climb out of a Florida pond she fell into as she took a walk near her home.Authorities say the victim was attacked by the two reptiles in Sarasota County, on Friday evening as she walked at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood.The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who has not been named, was seen falling into the pond and “struggled to stay afloat.”“While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water,”...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy