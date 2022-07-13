ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

SYR Spartans, Hope for Heather team up to 'Strike Out Cancer'

By Kevin Hayes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvarian cancer is one of the most deadly for women. It...

Food giveaway is an oasis in West Utica

Utica Food Pantry Executive Director Heather Wasielewski had quite a busy Friday morning outside of Upstate Family Health Center in Utica. Volunteers and staff were at work as more than 100 people lined up for food. “In an hour, everything was gone,” Wasielewski said. One person who took part...
UTICA, NY
Ithaca's only Black alderperson reflects on 'reimagining' public safety

When Phoebe Brown ran for Ithaca Common Council last year, it was part of a very personal call to action. “I thought of Harriet Tubman. I thought of Shirley Chisholm,” the 2nd Ward alderwoman said. “I thought of my mom and felt like you know, ‘it's time for me to share my voice.’ ”
ITHACA, NY
Cicero-North Syracuse eyes first Little League state title

A hot summer day is the perfect time for Molly Abernathy to work on her pitch. It's even better when she’s surrounded by her fellow teammates. “I love playing with all my friends, especially the ones that go to my school," Abernathy said. "I love playing with my sisters also.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Photo essay: Food from the St. Patrick’s Irish Fest on Syracuse's Tipp Hill

After two years, the St. Patrick’s Irish Fest on Tipp Hill is back. Coleman’s Irish Pub and The Bite Box food truck provided food for the event Friday night. “The pot roast poutine we actually did as our sample entry in the food truck battle earlier this year at the fairgrounds and we got a really, really good response to that and people have been asking us to bring that back," said Jeanne Catalfano, designer and operator of The Bite Box. "Then the bangers and mash, we just wanted something that was really Irish so you can’t go wrong with sausage and mashed potatoes.”
SYRACUSE, NY
New bookstore opens in downtown Syracuse

Opening a book shop was a dream Selena Giampa never expected to come true. Giampa manages Parthenon Books, Salina Street's newest bookstore, but a year ago, owning a bookstore was just a fun dream for her. “I found out that my job was being eliminated due to COVID. And this...
SYRACUSE, NY

