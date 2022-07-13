SYR Spartans, Hope for Heather team up to 'Strike Out Cancer'

After two years, the St. Patrick’s Irish Fest on Tipp Hill is back. Coleman’s Irish Pub and The Bite Box food truck provided food for the event Friday night. “The pot roast poutine we actually did as our sample entry in the food truck battle earlier this year at the fairgrounds and we got a really, really good response to that and people have been asking us to bring that back," said Jeanne Catalfano, designer and operator of The Bite Box. "Then the bangers and mash, we just wanted something that was really Irish so you can’t go wrong with sausage and mashed potatoes.”

