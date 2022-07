The Kansas City Chiefs don’t have to punt very often thanks to Patrick Mahomes. That means Tommy Townsend has it good, but he’s still pretty good himself. Imagine being a punter on a team whose offense is led by Patrick Mahomes. Every Sunday that’s what Tommy Townsend gets to experience. The very nature of being a punter is somewhat demoralizing—you only have a job because your team has failed to make progress on offense. Yet, when it comes to being the punter for the Kansas City Chiefs, life may not be that bad.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO