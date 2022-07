Fire investigators in Chenango County are not ready to list a cause of a massive barn fire that drew crews from a dozen departments to the scene at midday July 13. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the barn at 2335 New York State Highway 23 between Grover Brown Road and Benedict Hill Road in North Pharsalia, in the Pharsalia Fire District, was reported on fire at 12:44 p.m. and crews spent hours extinguishing the flames fed by newly harvested hay.

