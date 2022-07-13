Famed NYC Restaurateur Behind East Village’s Little Tokyo Accused of Sexual Assault in $95M Lawsuit

Three bills are in the works to crack down on NYC rapid-grocery delivery apps — such as Gopuff, Getir, and Gorillas — with the aim of regulating storefronts and protecting workers, the New York Post reports. The bills to be proposed in City Council include one that would require the apps’ storefronts to be licensed and regulated by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, while the other two would aim to protect delivery workers by limiting the weight of backpacks and eliminate promises of goods delivered within specific timeframes. The latter would also prevent companies from retaliating against workers who don’t make speedy deliveries. Should the bills become laws, they’d ensure fines or revoked licenses for violations. Earlier this year, NYC legislators rolled out the first bills in a package of legislation that would crack down on 15-minute grocery delivery services.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO