Famed NYC Restaurateur Behind East Village’s Little Tokyo Accused of Sexual Assault in $95M Lawsuit

By Emma Orlow
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report by the New York Post, a $95 million lawsuit has been filed against Shuji Bon Yagi — a restaurant owner behind several top East Village Japanese restaurants and credited with helping create what’s known as Little Tokyo — for allegedly sexually assaulting an employee this winter. The...

ny.eater.com

Eater

Michelin Announces 25 New NYC Restaurants It’s Eyeing for Awards in 2022

The Michelin Guide is back with more additions to its list of restaurants included in the New York guide, its running list of restaurants in contention for awards. The list, consisting of 25 restaurants across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, nods to a handful of younger neighborhood restaurants — and plenty of the upscale Manhattan haunts that Michelin inspectors can’t seem to get enough of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Notable New York Chinese Restaurant Red Farm Is Coming to Austin

New York’s modern Chinese restaurant Red Farm is expanding into Austin. It’ll be found in downtown Austin at 201 West Third Street, as originally by reported by Ausnio. The opening date isn’t known yet. The restaurant is known for its Peking duck; pastrami egg rolls; lobster paired...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

15-Minute Grocery Delivery Apps Need More Restrictions, City Council Says

Three bills are in the works to crack down on NYC rapid-grocery delivery apps — such as Gopuff, Getir, and Gorillas — with the aim of regulating storefronts and protecting workers, the New York Post reports. The bills to be proposed in City Council include one that would require the apps’ storefronts to be licensed and regulated by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, while the other two would aim to protect delivery workers by limiting the weight of backpacks and eliminate promises of goods delivered within specific timeframes. The latter would also prevent companies from retaliating against workers who don’t make speedy deliveries. Should the bills become laws, they’d ensure fines or revoked licenses for violations. Earlier this year, NYC legislators rolled out the first bills in a package of legislation that would crack down on 15-minute grocery delivery services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

