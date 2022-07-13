ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonetta 3 - Release Date Reveal Trailer

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Releases A Full Length Trailer

Amazon Studios' upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power, has debuted its first full length trailer. The release comes ahead of the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con in the famous Hall H on Friday, July 22. Previously, Rings of Power offered fans a glimpse into this new take on Middle-earth with a teaser trailer and a series of mysterious character posters featuring only hands and various props. This time around, however, we're getting a more expanded view--the full trailer clocks in at two and a half minutes and showcases more new and familiar faces than ever before. Take a look at it now.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Bayonetta 3: Everything We Know So Far

Bayonetta 3 has been one of the most-anticipated games for Nintendo Switch for several years. It was announced way back in 2017 at The Game Awards and since then all we’ve gotten were ports of the first two games. We finally got to see the game in action in Summer 2021, assuring us that it wasn’t vaporware, but still most of the game's features remained a complete mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation 4

Everyone knows Jonesy, but who else should you get familiar with?. With the release of the Delicious Last Course DLC, you can now double your HP with barely any effort.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alchemy Stars And Persona 5 Crossover Launches Today With New Trailer

Level Infinite has released a new update for its RPG mobile game, Alchemy Stars. In the Persona 5 Royal-themed crossover update, players will have the opportunity to recruit Joker, Fox, Queen, Violet, and Mona, who'll be given away via event gift from now until August 3. As previously reported, players...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Fortnite Landing Spots In Chapter 3 Season 3

A new map means a new set of Fortnite landing spots in Chapter 3 Season 3, or at least some new considerations for your old favorites. The Reality Tree did more than add a handy new way to start a match with high-grade equipment. It transformed almost a third of the map, changing which areas are worth checking out first and where you can expect other players to be--or not to be, which is often more important. Below, we’ve listed a wide range of drop sites suitable for any occasion, whether you’re after weapons or just need a quiet spot to do some fishing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Preorders Are Now Live, Including Jotnar Edition

God of War Ragnarok releases November 9 for PS5 and PS4, and preorders kick off today, July 15, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. It's one of the biggest games of the year, and there will be four separate editions available at launch. Because it's such an anticipated release, you'll want to make sure you preorder your preferred version early. This is especially true for the Collector's Edition and Jotnar Edition, as both come with a bunch of goodies and are sure to sell out quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Secretlab Reveals Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Accessories

Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to announce a new lineup of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Skyrim Tarot Cards Release Later This Month, Because You Can Never Have Too Much Skyrim

If you need some guidance before diving into your next adventure, consider checking out these Skyrim tarot cards--which are now up for preorder and cost just $16 for Amazon Prime members. A guidebook is also included with your purchase, which explains the meaning behind every card and makes it easy for newcomers to get started. Even if you don't care about tarot cards, this set sounds like a cool collectible if you love The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
HOBBIES
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of The Light Update Adds The Season Of Shattering And More

Thatgamecompany has announced its plans to celebrate the third anniversary of its mobile game Sky: Children of the Light starting July 18. As a part of the celebration, there'll be new items, in-game events, a new world-changing season, a livestream, new ways for players to share stories, and more. Starting...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Skate Aims To Be The Definitive, Free-To-Play Entry In The Series

It's not Skate 4, Skate HD 2.5 Remix, or even Skate Infinite; it's just Skate. Full Circle's upcoming Skate game will launch as a free-to-play title published by Electronic Arts, and it's set to combine a single-player experience with a new games-as-a-service model, and will be actively supported with new gameplay elements, content releases and events, and seasonal drops. Skate will also feature cross-play and cross-progression on last-gen and current-gen consoles, PC, and (eventually) mobile, and similar to Apex Legends' debut in 2019, it will include microtransactions at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

After Just 5 Months, Elden Ring Is Among The Best-Selling Games Of All Time In The US

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, revealing which games and consoles sold the best during June 2022, and once again, Elden Ring was a standout. Elden Ring was June 2022's best-selling game, and it continues to be the highest-selling title of 2022 so far. Additionally, after just five months on the market, Elden Ring is already inside the top 10 best-selling premium games in US history for dollar sales, NPD said. Again, this is not units sold, but dollars driven. The research company did not share the full top 10 list, so it's unclear where Elden Ring ranks.
NFL
Gamespot

I'm Finally Excited To Play WoW Again After An Afternoon With Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft community has been stuck between a rock and hard place in recent years. After two disappointing expansions (with Shadowlands in particular in the running for worst WoW expansion of all time), frequent content droughts, and a year's worth of disturbing headlines in regards to developer Blizzard's alleged "frat boy" workplace culture, it's no surprise that many longtime WoW players have moved on to greener MMO pastures. Though positive changes have been made in the past year both in regards to how Blizzard operates as a company and how Blizzard is approaching the future of WoW, for many fans, the changes were too little, too late.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Orlando Bloom Is The Newest Summonable Character In This Mobile Game

After making a name for himself in the high fantasy epic Lord of the Rings, Orlando Bloom looks at home in his latest gig--playing an archer named Orlando the Nightshard in an ad for mobile game Kings of Avalon. Orlando will also stick around as an in-game character who will be available for free to new players.
VIDEO GAMES

