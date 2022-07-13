The best music documentaries of all time

They don't really make fairy tales for women over 40. If they did, though, it might look a little like Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — a sweet, featherweight meringue of a movie so fantastical it threatens to float away on its own sugar high, if not for the sheer generosity of the story's premise and luminous commitment of its lead actress. Lesley Manville, Oscar-nominated for 2017's The Phantom Thread, stars as Ada Harris, a middle-aged housekeeper long accustomed to scrubbing the floors of ingenues and aristocrats in post-war London. She lives alone in a modest tenement, passing after-work hours at the pub or the racetrack with her cheerful best friend (Ellen Thomas) and holding out hope that the soldier husband long missing in action will return to her.

