ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The best music documentaries of all time

By Dennis Perkins
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great music documentary is about more than seeing a band or artist you like in concert. Of course, while some of the best music docs ever made are concert films, the cinematic fusion of art, sound, and performance, at its best, manages to capture the essence and personalities of a...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Where the Crawdads Sing

They don't really make fairy tales for women over 40. If they did, though, it might look a little like Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — a sweet, featherweight meringue of a movie so fantastical it threatens to float away on its own sugar high, if not for the sheer generosity of the story's premise and luminous commitment of its lead actress. Lesley Manville, Oscar-nominated for 2017's The Phantom Thread, stars as Ada Harris, a middle-aged housekeeper long accustomed to scrubbing the floors of ingenues and aristocrats in post-war London. She lives alone in a modest tenement, passing after-work hours at the pub or the racetrack with her cheerful best friend (Ellen Thomas) and holding out hope that the soldier husband long missing in action will return to her.
MOVIES
EW.com

Adam Sandler to reunite with Uncut Gems costar Idina Menzel for bat mitzvah comedy

Adam Sandler is reuniting with Uncut Gems costar Idina Menzel for a film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's coming-of-age novel, You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!. Sandler will star in and produce the coming-of-age Netflix film, which follows a young girl, Stacy Friedman, as she prepares for one of the most important events of her life: her bat mitzvah. But her plans unravel when she catches her BFF kissing her crush, Andy Goldfarb.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jamie Lee & Jon Heder Topline Comedy ‘Plan B’ For Joke Zero And Future Proof Films

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning comedienne Jamie Lee (HBO’s Crashing), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Oscar Nominee Tom Berenger (Platoon), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie franchise), and SAG Award Winner Kate Flannery (NBC’s The Office) have just wrapped a new romantic comedy from first time writer-director Brandon Tamburri. The film is produced by DJ Dodd (Last Call, A Day to Die), Erika Hampson (Passing, The Photograph), and Tamburri who also co-wrote the script with Jean Monpère. William Kay is a Co-Executive Producer alongside Jerry Daigle. After a fun night out, the rebellious Piper (Jamie Lee) drunkenly sleeps with her awkward...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Daniel Johnston
Person
Martin Scorsese
EW.com

Steve Carell is a therapist held hostage by a serial killer in The Patient trailer

Talk about a rough day at the office. Steve Carell is a therapist held hostage by his serial killer patient in the new trailer for The Patient, a psychological thriller from the minds of The Americans' Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The 10-episode limited series follows Alan Strauss (Carell), a shrink who helps a troubled young man, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), navigate complex emotions.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Jeff Goldblum will play a god... again

Jeff Goldblum, who has long exuded an otherworldly air of authority and wisdom, will become a god amongst men for his next role. But what else is new for the actor who, even when he's not voicing the actual character of God, is often playing characters with god-like traits. EW...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Music Industry#Black Music#Music And Movement#Dance Music
EW.com

Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori join cast of Scream 6

Star Samara Weaving is ready for an appointment with Ghostface. EW has confirmed that Weaving and Tony Revolori have both joined the cast of the sixth Scream movie. Weaving's other previous movies include Mayhem and Bill & Ted Face the Music, while Revolori is known for his appearances in The Grand Budapest Hotel and the Spider-Man franchise. Weaving's breakout film Ready or Not was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who oversaw this year's Scream and are also directing the new movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
EW.com

by Beanie Feldstein's early exit

"Don't tell me not to fly" to the latest news story on the Funny Girl casting drama. "I've simply got to." Until the saga of Beanie Feldstein and Lea Michele's involvement with the musical becomes a season of Ryan Murphy's Feud, we'll have to make do with the disputable stream of intel on the Broadway production.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

House of the Dragon showrunners deconstruct the new Iron Throne design

The Iron Throne does not look like how Game of Thrones fans remember it. The seat of power in Westeros, which became a visual staple of the Emmy-winning fantasy drama following its premiere in 2011, has been noticeably revamped for the first successor show, prequel House of the Dragon. As showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik explain, it's partly to get a bit closer to how Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin described the throne in the books — which is still impractical when it comes to actually shooting the series.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: It's the end of the world on the series debut of Resident Evil

Netflix debuts its Resident Evil series, based on the popular video game of the same name — this one focusing on twins Billie and Jade, whose father gets a job at Umbrella Corporation, which unleashes the zombie-creating T-Virus. FBoy Island is back for more debauchery, as three women have to pick the nice guys from the not-so-nice guys — hopefully they'll pick the nice ones and walk away with $100,000. And the new docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons examines the company's decline and the involvement of its former owner, Lex Wexner, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Lucas Bravo channels his timid former self in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Lucas Bravo has gone from playing a dreamy chef in Emily in Paris to playing a dreamy accountant in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (in theaters today). The sweet, fizzy drama stars Phantom Thread's Lesley Manville as Ada Harris, a widowed London house cleaner who journeys to Paris to find the Christian Dior dress of her dreams; the cast also includes Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs and Ellen Thomas. Bravo portrays shy, bespectacled Dior staffer André, who befriends Ada — and wishes for a little Parisian magic of his own. The actor spoke with EW about masculinity, his favorite wine, and the rom-com that has gotten him through his real-life breakups.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy