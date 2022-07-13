ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Celebrate one year of food bank ending hunger one donation at a time

By Hannah Coyle
River Falls Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnding hunger may seem like an untouchable goal, but the St. Croix Valley Food Bank truly believes, and ultimately is, on the path to making sure every individual in Western Wisconsin has equitable access to fresh and healthy food. On July 14, the St. Croix Valley Food Bank will...

www.riverfallsjournal.com

Volume One

BABY BACK (FOR THE FIRST TIME): Chili’s Could Be Coming to Eau Claire

Time to cue that ad jingle that’s been stuck in our heads since the 1990s: Eau Claire could soon be home to a Chili’s. If you’re the kind of person who wants your (sing it with me) baby back, baby back, baby back ribs, then you’ll be pleased to know that the national chain restaurant could soon be serving up American and Tex-Mex fare at 3625 Gateway Drive, on the former site of CCF Bank. The bank recently built a newer, smaller branch next door, freeing up this high-traffic spot at the corner of Gateway Drive and Prill Road not far from Kohl’s and Target for development.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

Steven Cash named new fire chief of River Falls

Steven Cash has been named the new fire chief for the city of River Falls. He will begin the position on Aug. 23. He will replace interim Fire Chief Tom Foley. Before taking the position, Cash used to work in La Crosse as an assistant chief of risk management with their fire department.
RIVER FALLS, WI
stcroix360.com

New nature center near Hudson immerses visitors in St. Croix Valley’s natural wonders

Minnesota's Carpenter Nature Center opens visitor center and trails at site across the river. The newest nature center in the St. Croix Valley opened its doors for the first time last week. Carpenter Nature Center, which has long operated facilities and managed natural habitats on the river in Minnesota’s Denmark Township, celebrated the grand opening of the Al and Laurie Hein Visitor Center at property it has been acquiring over the past 30 years in the Town of Troy, five miles south of Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Mei Mei’s announces closure at end of the year

In Aug. 2017 Mei Mei’s Cookie and Creamery opened their doors. At the end of the year, they will be closing their doors. Mei Mei Abdouch is the owner of the business. She made the decision to close because of many factors. “The price of everything went up,” Abdouch...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
River Falls Journal

Janice Irene Lecander

Jan Lecander, 82, of New Richmond, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022. Jan grew up in New Richmond on a small dairy farm. She loved to ride horses and was oldest of seven children. She married Howard Lecander, a hometown boy and moved to Minneapolis where Howard finished chiropractic school and their son Jeffrey was born. After completing school, Howard and Jan moved to Glenwood, Minnesota where they lived for 20 years before returning to Minnesota and then finally back to their hometown of New Richmond, Wisconsin. Besides raising her family, she had several jobs throughout her life including secretarial work, owning a gift shop called The Gift Cupboard, and working for Graham Marketing which took her many places around the world. Jan loved interior decorating, working in her gardens, travel, and spending time with her granddaughters. She also loved the family cabin on Ban Lake and would read the days away on the screened in porch, her favorite place! Jan will be dearly missed and always remembered for her beautiful smile, sparkling blue eyes, list making, organization, and sometimes feisty attitude. Jan was predeceased by her parents Robert and Genevieve Monteith, and sisters Linda Johnson and Kathie Anderson. She is survived by her husband Howard Lecander, her son Jeff Lecander and his wife Sheila Lecander, her daughter Kay Kauzlarich and her husband Charles Kauzlarich, five granddaughters Ashley Marie Traver and husband Kurt Traver, Nikki Scheiller, Cassandra Kauzlarich, Chelsea Lecander and Kaelyn Lecander, one great grandson Benek Ace Traver and four brothers Jim Monteith and wife Diane, Joe Monteith and wife Donna, Bill Monteith and wife Yvonne, and Mike Monteith and wife Kele. There will be a private celebration of life, for family, to be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sun Country Airlines selected to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Department of Transportation has selected Sun Country Airlines to serve the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Sun Country Airlines will provide two flights per week to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and at least two flights per week seasonally to Fort Myers, Fla., Orlando, Fla. and Las Vegas, with the seasonal flights changing based on the time of year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

One-man-band roams Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A one-man-band is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Jeff Beal of Guthrie Center, IA says he began playing guitar as a kid, and his passion for music as well as other instruments only grew from there. Now, Beal plays guitar,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Firefighter hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire late Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on the 700 block of Hobart Street at 11:26 p.m., according to a release. Heavy smoke...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Heavy rains and flash flooding are affecting traffic, schools and more in Chippewa County on Friday. An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning, which prompted a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
STANLEY, WI

