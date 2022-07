Situated in the center of a new office development is a little reminder of the city’s industrial past. Before office workers moved in, this area was once a bustling center for the railway. Leeds, at the time, was a large town, became one of the merchant hubs in Yorkshire during the Industrial Age. The trade of goods, particularly cloth and wool was brought to Leeds via a network of canals and later railways.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO