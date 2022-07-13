ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Vol. 15, No. 21 – July 13 – July 26, 2022 – Opinion/Editorial

By Opinion/Editorial
venturabreeze.com
 3 days ago

∙ Spencer Noren, a Ventura parks and recreation commissioner, was removed by the City Council following an investigation into alleged harassment of city employees. The City Council unanimously voted to oust the commissioner for acting in an intimidating and threatening manner. The city hired Fresno-based law firm Lozano Smith...

venturabreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
venturabreeze.com

Nomination filing period open for Ventura City Council candidates

Registered voters in the City of Ventura will have the opportunity to elect City Councilmembers from Districts 1, 4, 5, and 6 during the 2022 General Municipal Election on November 8, 2022. The election is consolidated with the Ventura County Statewide General Election. On July 18, the City Clerk’s Office...
VENTURA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Community members invited to a public meeting for cannabis businesses

The City of Ventura will host a public meeting to hear from finalists applying for commercial cannabis business permits on Monday, July 18, 2022, at City Hall in the Community Meeting Room. The community met will share comments or questions on proposed locations and applicants by joining the in-person meeting...
VENTURA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Upcoming public workshop for Climate Action and Resiliency Plan

Ventura Calif. – Community members are invited to take part in the City of Ventura’s Climate Action and Resiliency Plan (CARP). There are two opportunities to get involved on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21. The workshops will be held in the City Hall Atrium located at 501 Poli Street and will include live Spanish interpretation.
VENTURA, CA
venturabreeze.com

The Dark Watchers

In passing though Ventura’s City Hall the other day, I paused to look at the decorative mural in the atrium. It was inspired by the sacred cave paintings of the Chumash People found in the Ventura County back country. I saw that one of the images depicted was a...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
Ventura, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
venturabreeze.com

Ventura celebrates groundbreaking of Westview Village Phase II

The HACSB is the largest residential landlord in the City of Ventura. The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) and nonprofit BRIDGE Housing are pleased to announce the construction of Westview Village Phase II, a 50-unit affordable rental development, broke ground on April 18, 2022. Westview Village Phase II will replace 10 public housing units with 50 modern one- and two-bedroom apartments. The property is located on a 2-acre site at 247 W. Warner Street, on the Westside of Ventura. The development includes forty-four (44) one-bedroom and six (6) two-bedroom apartments. Five of the units will be reserved for persons who are experiencing homelessness. Westview Village II will also include a state-of-the-art community center, a commercial kitchen, two early childhood development classrooms, multipurpose rooms, and a public park. “This will complete the vision for the Westview Village redevelopment. There will be 285 new affordable rentals and this phase of development will be the hub for this new housing campus. It will include a state-of-the-art accessible playground for all children to be able to play and enjoy the outdoors. The redevelopment is not only for this generation, but it was also planned for the next generation of families”, said Denise Wise, Chief Executive Officer of the HACSB.
VENTURA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Support held for Captain Myles “Danny” Smith

The Ventura community gathered on July 10 to support injured firefighter Myles “Danny” Smith with a fundraiser and raffle. Captain Smith was severely injured while fighting a brush fire in 2015, and forced to retire. Since then, he’s continued to battle his injuries and most recently had a leg amputated as a result of his injuries due to a lack of blood flow.
VENTURA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Patriotic Event Held at Cypress Place Senior Living

Helen dancing at Songs Across America with a lucky guy. The 4th of July holiday got off to an early start at Cypress Place Senior Living in Ventura when the senior living community hosted their “Songs Across America” patriotic event on Wednesday June 29, 2022. In true old...
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy