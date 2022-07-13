Vol. 15, No. 21 – July 13 – July 26, 2022 – Opinion/Editorial

The HACSB is the largest residential landlord in the City of Ventura. The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) and nonprofit BRIDGE Housing are pleased to announce the construction of Westview Village Phase II, a 50-unit affordable rental development, broke ground on April 18, 2022. Westview Village Phase II will replace 10 public housing units with 50 modern one- and two-bedroom apartments. The property is located on a 2-acre site at 247 W. Warner Street, on the Westside of Ventura. The development includes forty-four (44) one-bedroom and six (6) two-bedroom apartments. Five of the units will be reserved for persons who are experiencing homelessness. Westview Village II will also include a state-of-the-art community center, a commercial kitchen, two early childhood development classrooms, multipurpose rooms, and a public park. “This will complete the vision for the Westview Village redevelopment. There will be 285 new affordable rentals and this phase of development will be the hub for this new housing campus. It will include a state-of-the-art accessible playground for all children to be able to play and enjoy the outdoors. The redevelopment is not only for this generation, but it was also planned for the next generation of families”, said Denise Wise, Chief Executive Officer of the HACSB.

