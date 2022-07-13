Texas has more than 1.24 million vehicles with recalled airbags. Is yours one of them?

Exposed over time to heat and humidity, recalled airbags could rupture and cause injury or death in a crash, which is why Check to Protect says summer is the best time to get defective airbags replaced. Bigstock

More than 1.24 million vehicles in Texas have unrepaired, recalled airbags, according to Check To Protect, a program of the National Safety Council.

Exposed over time to heat and humidity, recalled airbags could rupture and cause injury or death in a crash, which is why Check to Protect says summer is the best time to get defective airbags replaced.

“It’s critical that every Texas driver check their vehicle as hot summer weather can increase the risk associated with defective recalled airbags,” a press release said.

The largest recall in automotive history is the Takata airbag safety recall, in which 67 million airbags were recalled, affecting nearly 20 automakers including Honda, Toyota and Ford. Nineteen people have been killed in the U.S. from defective inflators causing their airbags to explode, and 400 more have been injured. A smaller group of defective Takata airbags was recalled in late 2019, affecting some Toyota, BMW, Audi, Honda and Mitsubishi cars.

Mayor Mattie Parker declared June as Airbag Recall Repair Month in Fort Worth. The city is home to over 10,000 vehicles with unrepaired, recalled airbags that put drivers and passengers at risk of death and injury.

“The high temperatures and humidity of the Texas summer put Fort Worth residents at a higher risk, with recalled airbags becoming life-threatening devices that can leave local drivers and passengers more vulnerable to injury or death in a crash than with repaired airbags,” the June 3 proclamation said.

The proclamation continued: “It’s important that Fort Worth residents prioritize safety and replace defective airbags when putting themselves behind the wheel. We urge Fort Worth residents to become aware of the inherent danger of unrepaired airbag recalls, and for drivers and passengers alike to ensure each other’s safety through a commitment to recall awareness and immediate action to fix open recalls.”

How dangerous are recalled airbags?

While serious injuries from properly functioning airbags are rare, faulty airbags can severely hurt drivers and riders. Reasons can include failure to deploy, incorrect timing or energy of deployments, and defective parts, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The government issues recalls for cars with faulty airbag systems that result in increased risk of injury in a crash.

Which cars are impacted by the Takata recall?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura, 2006 Ford Ranger, and Mazda B-Series cars are at a far higher risk for an airbag explosion. These vehicles should be repaired immediately, NHTSA says.

The models that pose an increased risk to drivers and passengers and must be fixed right away are:

2006 Mazda B-Series (Mazda Advises Do Not Drive)

2006 Ford Ranger (Ford Advises Do Not Drive)

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2002-2003 Acura TL

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Acura CL

2003 Honda Pilot

How to check if your airbag has been recalled

To determine if your airbag has been recalled, visit CheckToProtect.org and enter a license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number. A VIN is a 17-character ID found on your driver’s side dashboard, the driver’s side door and most vehicle registration or insurance documents. You can also look up recalls at nhtsa.gov/recalls or safeairbags.com.

Sign up for recall email alerts at NHTSA.gov/Alerts to find out about any future recalls affecting your car. Or, download NHTSA’s SaferCar app, which will send you an alert on your smartphone. And make sure that your vehicle’s registration includes your correct, current address so that your vehicle manufacturer can reach you if your vehicle is recalled for any reason.

Is it free to get your recalled airbag repaired?

If your vehicle is subject to a recall, take it to your nearest dealership to schedule a free repair. If the dealership refuses to repair your airbag at no cost, you can file a complaint with the NHTSA.

What if I received a letter from the Texas DMV indicating that my vehicle is affected by an airbag recall?

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to notify Texas drivers of the Takata airbag recall. If you received one of these letters, call the phone number on the letter or contact your local authorized dealership to see whether you are affected. If you are, schedule an appointment to get a free recall repair as soon as possible.

What if you don’t get a letter? You may not always get a recall notice by mail, says Check to Protect, especially if you own an older or used vehicle. In that case, check online if your car is affected.

How to schedule a repair appointment at a local dealership

If you have an airbag recall, CheckToProtect.org will help you find your closest authorized dealership and schedule your repair. Recall repairs are always free at authorized dealerships, regardless of whether you’re the registered owner of the affected vehicle.

Repairs can take as little as 30 minutes. Many dealers provide complimentary transportation while your car is being repaired, and others can bring the airbag repair service to your home.