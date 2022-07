I don't know if the 4th of July fireworks are to blame, or just bad luck, but the cages at Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford are nearly at their bursting point. If you've ever considered adopting a pet, the time is now to do it! Winnebago County Animal Services isn't the only Stateline-area animal shelter that is nearing its capacity of pets to care for, but they ARE the only shelter that is hosting a discounted adoption event to help clear out their cages!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO