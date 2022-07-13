ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

Obituary for Frank Michael Alford

 3 days ago

Frank Michael Alford was born November 25, 1967, in...

Obituary for Ruby Mae Dunn

Ruby was born on January 11, 1928. She passed away on July 02, 2022 in Leesville. Graveside services for Ruby Mae Dunn, 94, of Leesville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in the Castor Cemetery of Leesville with Rev. Jerry Twyman officiating. Visitation will be...
LEESVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Meet The Sheriff- Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Natchitoches to meet with Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Wright first took office in July 2020. He has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement that helped to prepare him for the job as sheriff. Within that 40 years of experience Wright has over 35 years of experience as a lawyer.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Legends of the Fall: Naming Neville’s Elite Eleven

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville High School has never been shy of talent on the gridiron, winning 12 State Championship titles and generating 126 All-State players. With the help of Neville insiders, this is the list of the elite 11.
MONROE, LA
New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe. They’re being built where the former Trenton Street Golf Course was located on 7th Street. The homes will be known as the Trenton Bend Subdivision, and the President of Arco Builders, Steve Hall, says they are about to start the building process.
WEST MONROE, LA
Multiple Alexandria residents await their utility bill

A familiar face was shown on national television this week when Ball native Ben Waites performed on America’s Got Talent. Glenmora family finds Pennsylvania soldier’s WWII-era dog tag in front yard. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Dylan Scott – Selfie Superstar 7.15.22

Dylan Scott from Bastrop, Louisiana is our Boat Night Selfie Superstar with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you have any great pictures from Boat Week, submit them HERE to win!
LEXINGTON, MI
Former Oberlin running back great dies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One of the best football players in recent memory here in Southwest Louisiana has died. Former Oberlin running back Cedric Skinner died Wednesday at age 30, the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed. Skinner led Oberlin to the semifinals in 2010 before going on to play...
OBERLIN, LA
Local promoted on ULM’s coaching staff

Jessica Barber has been promoted to the University of Louisiana at Monroe women’s basketball’s associate head coach. “When you really think about it, it still blows me away a little bit,” Barber said. “When I got into coaching, I just wanted to coach and impact kids’ lives. Moving to the collegiate level, it’s just so surreal. I’m just a kid from Hackley. We’ve only had a few kids from there get to play in college much less coach in college. No matter what job I do, even when I was at Karr, there was so much of Washington Parish watching every move that you make, that you want to make them proud. When it reached social media, it just meant a lot to me that I’ve got my hometown cheering for me. When the conversation happened about the promotion, it didn’t really hit me until it was announced and I read it. I was blown away by the gesture and the trust that someone would have in you to give you that position,” Barber said.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
VPSO Arrest Report July 12-13, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Annmarie Higginbotham, age 57, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine) and one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility. Bond has not been set and Higginbotham remains in the VPSO jail.
LEESVILLE, LA
City attorney Shane Williams elected President of Alexandria Bar Association

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — City Attorney Shane D. Williams was elected today to serve as the 2022-2023 President of the Alexandria Bar Association. With the election, Williams becomes the organization’s first African-American male to serve as president. “This is a tremendous honor, and I feel humbled and blessed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Body of missing man found

A former Ruston resident who was reported missing from his West Monroe home June 19 has been found dead. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a body had been found in the wooded area in the 100 block of Kiroli Road in West Monroe Tuesday evening.
RUSTON, LA
Vernon Parish Democratic Party Calls for Assembly at Veteran's Plaza

The Vernon Parish Democratic Executive Committee has announced an Assembly to Request Redress of Grievances Monday July 18, 9am at Veteran's Plaza in Leesville. The event is to protest the removal of Women's Rights to Reproductive Health Care and Imposition of Unfunded Mandates on Vernon Parish by the Louisiana Legislature.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Those who knew Buddy Davis, loved Buddy Davis

Wednesday was the third anniversary of Buddy Davis’ passing. The Lincoln Parish Journal thought no better way to remember him than have three of our writers each provide a glimpse into what Buddy meant to them and their lives and careers. Enjoy. _______________________________________. By T. Scott Boatright. It never...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
2022 National Night Out event set in DeRidder

DERIDDER — The DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office are gearing up for the 2022 National Night Out event, which will be the evening of Aug. 2 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds in DeRidder. This event is observed in communities nationwide and according to the...
DERIDDER, LA
Beauregard Museum Seeking Pictures of Past Parish Fairs

The Beauregard Parish Museum is asking residents to look back through their family photos of the Parish Fair, Fair Parades or other associated events and share them with the Museum. There will be a Fair History display at the fair this year. All that is needed is a scan of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

