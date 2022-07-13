Florida Bank Scammer Making His Rounds Through The State, Wanted By Sheriff

The man pictured below has made his way to several banks and completed fraudulent transactions, possibly using a fake ID.

Investigators say he has gone to two banks in Marion County, two in Orlando, one in Largo, and one in St. Petersburg.

“We need to get this thief off the streets before he makes anyone else his victim. As you see, he has made his way around Florida, so please share his photo as much as possible. We need help identifying him,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about his identity, please call 352-732-9111 or you can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867.

Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-36 in your tip.

