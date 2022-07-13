ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Florida Bank Scammer Making His Rounds Through The State, Wanted By Sheriff

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

The man pictured below has made his way to several banks and completed fraudulent transactions, possibly using a fake ID.

Investigators say he has gone to two banks in Marion County, two in Orlando, one in Largo, and one in St. Petersburg.

“We need to get this thief off the streets before he makes anyone else his victim. As you see, he has made his way around Florida, so please share his photo as much as possible. We need help identifying him,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jmx0_0geAwYG900

If you have any information about his identity, please call 352-732-9111 or you can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867.

In the news: Conviction Upheld In Florida Immigrant Smuggling Case

Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-36 in your tip. Also, IF YOU USE Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 15

Keith Mims
2d ago

Exactly what is his kind? Please be more specific. If you're referring simply to race all races unfortunately commits crimes. Go back throughout American history and check out the race of some of the most infamous bank robbers!🤔

Reply
4
