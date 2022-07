You certainly don’t envy the job of Paul Ince, Mark Bowen and other recruitment staff at Reading this summer as they attempt to build a competitive squad for the new season. Of the 36 players who made a Championship appearance for Reading last season - the most used by any club in the second tier - only 19 remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Six of those 19 are under the age of 20. In Bowen’s words during an interview with BBC Radio Berkshire, “we’ve got a huge gap to fill”.

