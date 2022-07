BLAINE COUNTY (KOKH) — Crews are battling a large wildfire between Hitchcock and Southard. The blaze broke on Thursday and crews are still fighting it. The Okeene Volunteer Fire Department said fighting the fire has depleted their Gatorade supply. They're asking for sports drinks to be dropped off at the Fire Bay, outside the doors.

