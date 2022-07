A wild Fantastic Four rumor took the internet by storm, claiming that Marvel has reached out to Steven Spielberg to direct the reboot. That would be a fantastic development for the MCU and the Fantastic Four franchise. Marvel fans can’t wait to see the MCU’s Fantastic Four on screen and they hope the reboot will do the team justice. Having Spielberg in the director’s seat would be a big win for the MCU’s Fantastic Four franchise.

MOVIES ・ 54 MINUTES AGO