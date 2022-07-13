June 2022 Reaches Levels in New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Projects Not Seen Since March 2022

It’s no secret that our state is exploding with growth. As lifelong Treasure Valley residents, we are experiencing our state’s growing pains alongside many other Idahoans. Because our business is to help others live here – whether through real estate, conscious neighborhood development or sustainable construction – we also know housing can be done better, particularly when it comes to building in affordability from the get-go.

IDAHO STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO