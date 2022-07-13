ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisner, NE

CORRECTION: High nitrate warning in effect in Wisner; City advises not to boil water

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISNER, Neb. -- Earlier this week, News Channel Nebraska ran a story about a boil notice in the...

central.newschannelnebraska.com

WOWT

Several roads to close for Omaha Triathlon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon this Sunday. According to the Douglas County Engineer, several county roads in the northeast of Omaha will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon. The triathlon will take place on roads near Glenn Cunningham Lake. Drivers in the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

ERPPD reaches milestone, will celebrate Tuesday

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska utility will celebrating the growth of its coverage area next week. On Tuesday, Elkhorn Rural Public Power District will be marking the installation of 10,000 meters in its territory. The power district first began in 1940, when the first 168 services were energized...
BATTLE CREEK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Boy runs lemonade to stand to raise funds for local police department

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A child in northeast Nebraska is raising funds for a local police department. On Friday, Norfolkans could find James Kimes on his front lawn serving lemonade and water to passersby for one dollar a bottle. Kimes is raising money for the Norfolk Police Division. He told News...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City updating public on Norfolk construction projects

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officials are providing updates on a pair of construction projects in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Communications Manager Nick Stevenson, work will begin on the Johnson Park instream improvements next week. The subcontractor, North Construction, will start construction downstream of the 1st Street Bridge Monday, July 18. Nearly...
NORFOLK, NE
KCAU 9 News

Norfolk downtown riverfront focus of upcoming project

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk officials are planning to bring new life to the riverfront. The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) displayed Thursday a check for a project on First Street. “The plan to develop the Norfolk riverfront is nothing new to this district. The first stages of...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bone Creek Museum receives over $2 million in grant funding

DAVID CITY, Neb. -- A museum in Butler County has been awarded over $2 million in grant funding. Bone Creek Museum received the funds after the passage of a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that allowed for the matching of private fundraising with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for shovel-ready capital projects stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down Mormon Bridge several hours

A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. (Courtesy video) WOWT Policing area waterways in Omaha metro. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be monitoring activity on...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Benjamin Avenue project update scheduled

You’re invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update on Tuesday at the Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 North 5th Street, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions. You’re asked to park...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Saturday night accident claims second victim

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Amber Jackson, of Fremont, passed away Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center. Officers said Jackson was driving a van on County Road 19 when a car driven by 48-year-old Victor Fontanez-Perez, of Fremont, collided at the Highway 30 intersection. The van then veered off the road and hit a power pole.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New candy store includes ingredients of cherished memories

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On the first day of her new store, 4th Street Sweets, opening; Stephanie Fleming was reminiscing on how much she wished her grandfather could see her dreams come true. "One of my favorite things is my grandma and grandpa always had a movie night at their house,...
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Deceased Fremont man named in fraud scheme

OMAHA — Authorities are seeking the forfeiture of nearly $6 million in assets acquired in an alleged fraud scheme involving a Nebraska business. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced the filing of a civil complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint, Brett Cook of Fremont, who died in May,...
FREMONT, NE

